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WKN: A2JL0A | ISIN: SE0011167170 | Ticker-Symbol: 9HX
Frankfurt
21.04.26 | 08:04
0,114 Euro
-12,80 % -0,017
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FREEMELT HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FREEMELT HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.04.2026 15:40 Uhr
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Freemelt Holding AB: Freemelt receives a follow-on order from a leading Swedish defense company

Freemelt has received a follow-on order from a leading Swedish defense company for continued development and prototype manufacturing of components for the defense industry.

The order builds on a previously completed feasibility study containing material qualification of complex materials for additive manufacturing (3D printing) and application tests. This confirms the continued confidence in Freemelt's technology and capabilities in manufacturing components in complex materials. The order is part of the ongoing work to evaluate and qualify components for future defense applications, with the ambition to enable the next step towards verification of scalable production and future serial production.

"The fact that the project is now entering proof-of-concept is an important step towards our goal of serial production of components for the defense industry, and proof that Freemelt's technology meets the customer's high demands. We look forward to continuing to support the customer in the next step of the development," says Daniel Gidlund, CEO of Freemelt.

Contacts

Daniel Gidlund, CEO
daniel.gidlund@freemelt.com
070-246 45 01

Certified Advisor
Eminova Fondkomission AB
adviser@eminova.se

About Us

Freemelt develops advanced 3D printers for metal components and aims to become the leading supplier in additive manufacturing (AM) using E-PBF technology, targeting SEK 1 billion in revenue by 2030. The solutions primarily support companies in the defense, energy, and medical technology sectors in Europe, U.S. and Asia, enabling them to drive innovation and improve production efficiency.
Founded in 2017, Freemelt has expanded its product portfolio to include three printer models, with two designed for industrial production and one (Freemelt ONE) targeting research institutes and universities. The modular industrial printers (eMELT) leverage E-PBF technology, delivering significantly higher efficiency compared to other machines on the market while maintaining flexibility in metal selection.
Freemelt generates revenue primarily through the sale of advanced 3D printers at fixed prices, complemented by support and maintenance services, which are expected to account for 25% of total revenue by 2030.
The company is now focused on further industrializing its product and service portfolio and driving commercialization in the European, North American, and Asian markets. Read more at www.freemelt.com

This information is information that Freemelt Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-21 15:35 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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