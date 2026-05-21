Freemelt Holding AB: Press release from the Annual General Meeting of Freemelt Holding AB (publ) held May 21, 2026

The annual general meeting of Freemelt Holding AB (publ) was held today on 21st of May 2026. Below is a summary of what was resolved during the meeting. All decisions were unanimous.

This English version is a translation of the Swedish original. The Swedish text is the binding version and shall prevail in the event of any discrepancies.

Adoption of income statement and balance sheet, distribution of funds and discharge of liability

The annual general meeting unanimously resolved to

adopt the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet;

approve the proposed dispositions of funds available to be balanced in a new account and that no profit distribution is made for the financial year 2025

discharge all Board members and the CEO from liability for the year 2025

Board and auditor fees

The annual general meeting unanimously resolved in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to compensate the Board of Directors with a maximum amount of SEK 750,000; where the Chairman is remunerated with SEK 250,000 and each of the other Board members, who are not employees of the Group, are remunerated with SEK 100,000. Fees to the auditor are proposed to be paid according to an approved invoice.

Election of the Board of Directors and auditor

The annual general meeting unanimously resolved to re-elect Cecilia Jinert Johansson, Johannes Henrich Schleifenbaum, Martin Julander and Mikael Wahlsten, and to newly elect Roland Kasper and Per Anell. It was noted that Kai Gruner, Mala Valroy and Lottie Saks declined to be re-elected. It was further resolved to elect Roland Kasper as Chairman and to re-elect Grant Thornton as the Company auditor with Victor Cukierman as the principal auditor.

The Chairman of the meeting thanked the Board members for their engagement and contribution to the Company in the last year.

Principles for composition of the Nomination Committee and the Nomination Committees instruction ahead of the Annual General Meeting 2027

The annual general meeting unanimously resolved to instruct the Chairman of the Board of Directors to contact the three largest shareholders, as set out in the shareholders register of Euroclear Sweden AB per September 30th, 2026, who each shall nominate a person to the Nomination Committee. If any of the three largest shareholders do not wish to nominate a person, the fourth largest shareholder shall be contacted. This procedure shall continue until the Nomination Committee consists of three members. The Chairman of the Board of Directors can be called to participate in committee meetings.

The term of Nomination Committee members last until a new Nomination Committee has been elected as per mandate from the next AGM. If a member leaves the Nomination Committee before its work has been finalized and if the Nomination Committee considers it necessary to replace the member, a new member shall be nominated in accordance with the principles above on the basis of an extract from Euroclear Sweden AB's shareholders register as soon as possible after the member has left.

The Nomination Committee shall put forward a proposal to the 2027 AGM in the following matters:

Election of Chairman at the meeting

Determination of the number of Board members and deputy Board members

Determination of Board fees and the distribution between Chairman of the Board and other Board members

Determination of auditor fees

Election of Board members, deputy Board members and Chairman of the Board

Election of auditor

Proposed principles for composition of the Nomination Committee and the Nomination Committees instruction ahead of the upcoming Annual General Meeting

The Nomination Committee shall appoint a Chairman among its members. The Chairman of the Board shall not be eligible as Chairman of the Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee shall convene as often as required for the group to fulfil their duties, once a year as a minimum. The Chairman of the Nomination Committee shall convene meetings. If a member requests that the Nomination Committee convene, such request shall be heard.

The Nomination Committee shall have decision authority if a minimum of two members are present. The Nomination Committee shall decide by majority vote, or in case of equal number of votes, the decision shall be in favour of the Chairmans vote.

Nomination Committee meetings shall be minuted.

Work in the Nomination Committee shall not be remunerated. The company shall reimburse reasonable costs that the Nomination Committee considers necessary to complete their assignment.

Authorizing the Board of Directors to decide on a new issue of shares, warrants, and/or convertibles

The annual general meeting unanimously resolved, with sufficient majority, to mandate the Board of Directors, until the next AGM, on one or several occasions, with or without preferential rights for the company's shareholders, to decide on the issue of shares, warrants or convertibles. Payment shall be in cash, non-cash, or by offset, with or without terms. Share capital and number of shares shall not increase by more than twenty (20) percent compared to the number of shares of the company on the date of the 2026 AGM. A resolution must be within the limits of the company's articles of association.

The purpose of such a mandate and the reason for deviating from shareholders' preferential rights is that the issue shall add capital to the company and/or add strategic shareholders. Any issue of shares, warrants or convertibles which deviates from shareholders' preferential rights shall reflect market conditions, including any market-based discount.

The Chairman of the Board, or whoever the Board of Directors elect, shall have the right to make any formal adjustments necessary when registering the issue.

Contacts

Daniel Gidlund, CEO

daniel.gidlund@freemelt.com

070-246 45 01

Certified Advisor

Eminova Fondkomission AB

adviser@eminova.se

About Us

Freemelt develops advanced 3D printers for metal components and aims to become the leading supplier in additive manufacturing (AM) using E-PBF technology, targeting SEK 1 billion in revenue by 2030. The solutions primarily support companies in the defense, energy, and medical technology sectors in Europe, U.S. and Asia, enabling them to drive innovation and improve production efficiency.

Founded in 2017, Freemelt has expanded its product portfolio to include three printer models, with two designed for industrial production and one (Freemelt ONE) targeting research institutes and universities. The modular industrial printers (eMELT) leverage E-PBF technology, delivering significantly higher efficiency compared to other machines on the market while maintaining flexibility in metal selection.

Freemelt generates revenue primarily through the sale of advanced 3D printers at fixed prices, complemented by support and maintenance services, which are expected to account for 25% of total revenue by 2030.

The company is now focused on further industrializing its product and service portfolio and driving commercialization in the European, North American, and Asian markets. Read more at www.freemelt.com