Keurig Dr Pepper and Nestlé USA Extend Strategic Partnership

New agreement advances collaboration for Starbucks K-Cup pods in North America

BURLINGTON, Mass., FRISCO, Texas, and ARLINGTON, Va., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) and Nestlé USA (Nestlé) today announced an extended agreement renewing and expanding their strategic partnership, including the manufacturing and distribution of Starbucks® K-Cup® pods in the U.S. and Canada.

The agreement builds on the collaboration first established with Nestlé in 2020 and includes new programs focused on expanding distribution and innovation for the Starbucks brand in the Keurig® brewing system. Under Nestlé's global agreement with Starbucks for consumer packaged goods, Nestlé is responsible for the distribution of Starbucks at-home coffee platforms into grocery and other retail channels outside of Starbucks coffeehouses, excluding ready-to-drink products. With premium Arabica coffee sourced and roasted by Starbucks, consumers can enjoy a range of signature blends, roasts, and flavored coffees-hot or iced-through Starbucks K-Cup pods.

"Keurig's leading single-serve coffee platform is built on great brands and strong partnerships," said Olivier Lemire, President, U.S. Coffee at Keurig Dr Pepper. "We look forward to deepening our relationship with Nestlé to build upon our long-standing partnership with Starbucks, one of the most beloved brands within the Keurig system. As our coffee business evolves, our partners' continued trust reinforces the strength of our innovation, manufacturing and commercial expertise and our ability to deliver long-term value together."

"The Keurig system is an important platform for our Starbucks at-home portfolio and we are pleased to renew our agreement, as we look to build upon our K-Cup pod innovation and offerings for consumers," said Daniel Jhung, President of Nestlé USA Coffee & Beverage Division.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (Nasdaq: KDP) is a leading beverage company with more than 150 owned, licensed and partner brands that meet a wide range of needs and occasions. Our North American refreshment beverage business holds leadership positions across carbonated soft drinks, water, juice and mixers with a portfolio of iconic brands such as Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Mott's®, A&W®, Peñafiel®, GHOST®, 7UP®, Snapple®, Clamato® and Core Hydration®. Our global coffee business spans more than 100 markets and includes the leading Keurig® single-serve brewing system in the U.S. and Canada, along with powerhouse brands such as Peet's, L'OR and Jacobs, and other regional coffee leaders. Our more than 50,000 employees aim to enhance the experience of every beverage and coffee occasion while making a positive impact for people, communities and the planet. Learn more at www.keurigdrpepper.com and follow us @KeurigDrPepper on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Nestlé USA

Nestlé USA is committed to unlocking the power of food and beverages to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. The company's food and beverage portfolio includes some of the most recognizable brands in the United States, including Coffee mate, DiGiorno, Nescafé and Nestlé Toll House. Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A., headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland - the world's largest food and beverage company, which has been named among "The World's Most Admired Food Companies" by Fortune magazine for more than 25 consecutive years. For more information, visit nestleusa.com.

Contacts:

Investors:

Keurig Dr Pepper

Investor Relations

T: 888-340-5287 / [email protected]

Media:

Keurig Dr Pepper

Katie Gilroy

T: 781-418-3345 / [email protected]

Nestlé USA

Maddie Ruberg

T: 571-457-3884 / [email protected]

SOURCE Keurig Dr Pepper