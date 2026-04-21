LifeVantage Corporation: LifeVantage Receives U.S. Patent for Healthy Glow Essentials Stack

SALT LAKE CITY, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation® (Nasdaq: LFVN), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes at the cellular level, today announced it has been granted a United States Patent No. 12,589,067 B2, issued March 31, 2026, for nutritional supplement composition and methods for activating cellular signaling genes of its Healthy Glow Essentials Stack which contains key activators Protandim® Nrf2 Synergizer® and TrueScience®Liquid Collagen.*

According to the patent, compositions of the product duo improved the skin and impacted key regulatory genes associated with several important cellular pathways. Protandim® Nrf2 Synergizer® supports the body's own production of powerful antioxidants to fight the signs of aging, while TrueScience® Liquid Collagen helps activate, replenish, and maintain the body's natural collagen-supporting smoother skin, hydration, and overall health for hair, joints, and connective tissue.*

Studies in fibroblasts show that together they synergistically activate the body's natural ability to break the cellular stress cycle that can accelerate signs of aging. Getting to the root of heightened stress at the cellular level makes a significant impact on your health, helping to deliver skin benefits, and supporting various functions and systems throughout the body, such as joint health, cardiovascular function, and gut health.*

"Receiving this U.S. patent for Healthy Glow Essentials Stack is the culmination of over three years of rigorous research and development," said Lisa Barnes, LifeVantage Vice President of Research and Development. "Our team discovered powerful synergies through systematic testing of Activator pairings. This patent further validates our science-driven approach and reinforces LifeVantage's position as an innovation leader in the industry."

For more information about LifeVantage and to shop its products, visit www.LifeVantage.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.



About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), the Activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics-the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds can unlock your genes and the health coded within. Our products work with your unique biology and help your body make what it needs for health. The line of scientifically validated activators includes the flagship Protandim® family of products, TrueScience® Liquid Collagen, MindBody GLP-1 System, and the comprehensive gut activator, P84, and activation-supporting nutrients such as Omega, D3+, and the Rise AM & Reset PM System®, as well as AXIO® nootropic energy drink mixes, the full TrueScience® line of skin and hair care products, and Petandim®, a pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs. Our independent Consultants sell our products to Customers and share the business opportunity with entrepreneurs seeking to begin their own business. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Reed Anderson, ICR

(646) 277-1260

reed.anderson@icrinc.com