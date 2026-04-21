PacBio and Lucid Genomics Announce Compatibility Collaboration to Advance Tertiary Analysis for Long-Read Sequencing

MENLO PARK, Calif. & BERLIN, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a premier developer of sequencing solutions, and Lucid Genomics GmbH, a provider of cutting-edge bioinformatics software for clinical and research genomics, today announced that Lucid Genomics has joined the PacBio Compatible partner program as a solution for tertiary analysis of data generated on PacBio long-read sequencing instruments.

Tertiary analysis represents a critical step in the sequencing workflow, where processed genomic data is translated into biological and potentially clinically relevant insights. Tertiary analysis enables streamlined annotation, interpretation, and reporting of genomic variants to help derive value from sequencing data and better understand variation underlying human disease.

This collaboration highlights the interoperability of Lucid Genomics' analysis platform with PacBio's HiFi sequencing technology, enabling scientists and clinical researchers to transform long-read sequencing data into meaningful genomic insights. From variant calling and structural variant detection to comprehensive clinical interpretation, Lucid Genomics delivers a unified workflow optimized for the accuracy and throughput of HiFi sequencing. This collaboration helps laboratories move more efficiently from sequencing to actionable insights.

Compatibility Built on Performance and Precision

PacBio's Compatible partner program recognizes third-party providers whose solutions have been evaluated to work seamlessly with PacBio instruments and data formats. As a named partner, Lucid Genomics joins a growing ecosystem of organizations supporting high-quality downstream analysis of PacBio long-read sequencing data.

Lucid Genomics' platform supports a broad range of analysis tasks, including alignment, phasing, variant annotation, methylation analysis, and visualization, all purpose-built to leverage the high fidelity and long-range information unique to PacBio HiFi reads. The integration enables laboratories of all sizes to adopt a streamlined, validated pipeline from sequencer to clinical or research report.

"Being recognized as a PacBio Compatible partner is a significant milestone for Lucid Genomics and for our customers. Long-read sequencing is unlocking parts of the genome that were simply invisible before: non-coding regions, methylation patterns, structural variants in the dark genome," said Dr. Uira Souto Melo, Founder & CEO, Lucid Genomics. "Lucid was built from the ground up as a long-read native company to extract exactly this kind of diagnostic value. This designation gives our users confidence they are working with a solution that is tested, trusted, and purpose-fit for PacBio sequencing."

"PacBio is committed to building a strong ecosystem of compatible solutions that enable our customers to fully realize the value of HiFi sequencing across the entire workflow," said Dave Miller, Vice President of Global Marketing, PacBio. "Lucid Genomics brings a powerful, long-read-native approach to tertiary analysis, and we're pleased to expand the range of compatible tools available to our customers to better derive biological insights from HiFi sequencing data."

Expanded Access to Validated Long-Read Workflows

For laboratories and research institutions using PacBio systems, this collaboration is intended to provide a clear path to scalable, production-ready tertiary analysis. Users can access Lucid Genomics' cloud-native platform with confidence that workflows have been designed and assessed for compatibility with PacBio data standards and leverage computation tools developed specifically for HiFi sequencing, helping to reduce integration risk and accelerate time to insight.

PacBio and Lucid Genomics may collaborate on joint customer engagements, technical enablement resources, and co-marketing initiatives to support the growing global community of HiFi sequencing users.

For more information, visit www.pacb.com or www.lucid-genomics.com.

About PacBio

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) is a premier life science technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technologies, including HiFi long-read sequencing, support a broad range of applications, including human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging areas. For more information, visit www.pacb.com.

PacBio products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Lucid Genomics

Lucid Genomics is a bioinformatics company dedicated to making genomic data analysis faster, more accurate, and more accessible. The company's cloud-native platform supports secondary and tertiary analysis for clinical laboratories, research institutions, and biotechnology companies working with next-generation and long-read sequencing technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the availability, uses, accuracy, advantages, quality or performance of, or benefits of using, or expected benefits of using, PacBio products or technologies, including in connection with Lucid Genomics joining the PacBio Compatible Program and the collaboration between the companies to advance tertiary analysis for long-read sequencing using Lucid Technologies' platform; transforming long-read sequencing data into meaningful genomic insights; moving more efficiently from sequencing to actionable insights; enabling laboratories to adopt a streamlined, validated pipeline from sequencer to clinical or research report; enabling customers to fully realize the value of HiFi sequencing across the workflow; allowing customers to better derive biological insights from HiFi sequencing data; and other future events. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including, challenges inherent in using new technologies; potential product performance and quality issues; rapidly changing technologies and extensive competition in, and potential FDA regulatory issues relating to, genomic sequencing; unanticipated increases in costs or expenses; interruptions or delays in the supply of components or materials for, or manufacturing of, PacBio products and products under development; third-party claims alleging infringement of patents and proprietary rights or seeking to invalidate PacBio's patents or proprietary rights, among others. Additional factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in PacBio's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PacBio's most recent reports on Forms 8-K, 10-K, and 10-Q, and include those listed under the caption "Risk Factors." These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof; except as required by law, PacBio disclaims any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

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