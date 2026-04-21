

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's producer price inflation moderated in March to the lowest level in six months, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Tuesday.



Industrial producer prices climbed 0.9 percent year-on-year in March, slower than the 1.5 percent increase in February. Prices have been rising since February 2025.



The prices of products for sale on the domestic market increased 2.4 percent, while those on non-domestic markets dropped by 0.6 percent.



Among sectors, mining and quarrying prices surged 10.2 percent from last year, and those in the manufacturing sector rose by 1.1 percent. On the other hand, electricity prices were 3.4 percent cheaper.



On a monthly basis, output prices edged up 0.2 percent after remaining flat in February.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News