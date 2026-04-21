Regulatory News:

The Combined Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Vivendi (Paris:VIV) shareholders was held today at the Casino de Paris under the chairmanship of Yannick Bolloré, with a quorum of 69.58% of shareholders present or represented.

The AGM approved by a large majority all 22 resolutions presented to the shareholders on an ordinary and extraordinary (requiring a two-thirds majority) basis.

It notably approved the distribution of an ordinary cash dividend of €0.04 per share with respect to fiscal year 2025. Payment will be made as from April 24, 2026, with an ex-dividend date of April 22, 2026.

Shareholders also renewed the authorization granted to the Management Board by the General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2025, to repurchase shares at a maximum price of €4 per share, up to a limit of 10% of the share capital (2026-2027 program), with the option of canceling the shares acquired up to a limit of 10% of the share capital.

The AGM renewed Maud Fontenoy's term of office as a member of the Supervisory Board for a four-year period. Philippe Bénacin, Cathia Lawson-Hall and Katie Stanton did not seek the renewal of their terms of office: they would have had more than 12 years of service were their terms to be renewed and would not have retained their status as independent members of the Supervisory Board in accordance with the recommendations of the AFEP-MEDEF Code. Furthermore, the AGM ratified the co-optation of Bernard Osta by the Supervisory Board on July 30, 2025, following the death of Philippe Labro.

The Supervisory Board now comprises six members, three of whom are women (i.e., a rate of 50%) and four of whom are independent (67%), and one member representing employee shareholders.

The Supervisory Board met at the close of the AGM and appointed Bernard Osta as Vice Chairman and lead independent member of the Supervisory Board. As the lead independent member, Bernard Osta will ensure the continuity of the work previously carried out by Philippe Bénacin, i.e. overseeing the prevention of conflicts of interest, the smooth functioning of the Board and compliance with the principles of good governance. The Supervisory Board also appointed Laure Delahousse as Chairwoman of the Audit and Sustainability Committee, replacing Cathia Lawson-Hall, and Bernard Osta as Chairman of the Corporate Governance, Nominations and Remuneration Committee, replacing Philippe Bénacin.

Details of the votes and the video recording of the AGM are available on the Group's website: https://www.vivendi.com/en/shareholders-investors/shareholders-meeting/

About Vivendi

Since its creation, Vivendi has established itself as a player in content, media and entertainment, developing a portfolio of both listed and unlisted assets, each a leader in its market. Vivendi owns 100% of Gameloft, a world-renowned video game publisher that successfully develops multi-platform games for consoles, PCs, and mobile devices., and 100% of V Collection, which ambitions to become the benchmark for media and cultural luxury content in France and internationally. Vivendi's asset portfolio also includes minority stakes in leading publicly traded companies: Universal Music Group and Banijay Group in content and entertainment, and MediaForEurope and Prisa in media and telecommunications. In addition, Vivendi owns a stake in the publishing and travel retail sector with Lagardère and in publishing with Prisma Group. Leveraging its strategic and economic expertise, Vivendi anticipates global dynamics and participates in the transformations of the sectors in which the group operates, notably the digital revolution and new consumer uses of content. Vivendi relies on experienced teams to identify and support companies that create value, drive sustainable growth, and make a positive contribution to society. Corporate social responsibility (CSR), a commitment made in 2003, lies at the heart of Vivendi's strategy and guides its decisions. www.vivendi.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260421867816/en/

Contacts:

Vivendi