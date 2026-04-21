LaFleur Minerals Inc.: Drilling at Swanson Gold Deposit Confirms Large-Scale Gold Discovery with 1.18 g/t Au over 255.04 metres and 1.65 g/t Au over 136.01 metres

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaFleur Minerals Inc. CSE: LFLR, OTCQB: LFLRF, FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results from its drilling to date at the Swanson Gold Project, highlighting new gold discovery zones with the presence of broad, continuous zones of gold mineralization that extend well below the limits of the current resource model, expanding and confirming the potential for a large-scale gold system. Four (4) diamond drill holes, completed between vertical depths of approximately 300 and 450 metres and spaced over a 120-metre strike length, were specifically designed to test the down-dip continuity of the Swanson Gold Deposit. These results confirm that the new gold discovery mineralized system remains robust at depth and continues to expand beyond the existing 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate envelope - refer to press release dated March 3, 2026).

DRILLING HIGHLIGHTS

2.29 g/t Au over 68.30 metres (SW-25-079)

(SW-25-079) 1.18 g/t Au over 255.04 metres (SW-25-080)

(SW-25-080) 1.65 g/t Au over 136.1 metres (SW-25-081)



The drilling has successfully intersected significant widths of gold mineralization, including 1.18 g/t Au over 255.04 metres (SW-25-080) and 1.65 g/t Au over 136.01 metres (SW-25-081), demonstrating the presence of broad mineralized halos at depth. Notably with a higher grade, drill hole SW-25-079 returned 2.29 g/t Au over 68.30 metres, further supporting the continuity and strength of the system. In addition to these wide intervals, isolated high-grade zones were encountered, including assays of up to 86.8 g/t Au over 1.0 metre, occurring outside of the currently defined mineralized envelopes and suggesting potential for additional high-grade shoots.

These drill holes follow on LaFleur's most recent assays results - refer to press release dated February 4, 2026), which included:

2.05 g/t Au over 158.25 metres (SW-25-066)

1.15 g/t Au over 80.3 metres (SW-25-073)

1.37 g/t Au over 80.8 metres (SW-25-074)

2.97 g/t Au over 66.0 metres, including 91.1 g/t Au over 1.5 metres (SW-25-075)

3.15 g/t Au over 51.4 metres, including 92.9 g/t Au over 0.75 metres (SW-25-077)



The current drill holes provide critical insight into the geometry and plunge of the mineralized zones, significantly enhancing the Company's geological understanding of the deposit. The results indicate that mineralization is not only continuous but remains open both at depth and along strike, reinforcing the strong expansion potential of the Swanson system. Visible gold observed in several of the holes further supports the possibility of high-grade shoots of the mineralization at depth.

With these latest results, the Swanson Gold Deposit can now be traced over approximately 275 metres along strike, with an average horizontal width of 150 metres and extending to depths exceeding 300 metres. The success of this deep drilling program underscores the scale of the mineralized system and will directly inform future drill targeting as LaFleur Minerals continues to evaluate the full potential of the Swanson Gold Project, located in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec.

"These are very encouraging and mark a significant milestone for the Swanson Gold Project," said Paul Ténière, CEO and Director of LaFleur Minerals "Intersecting such broad zones of consistent gold mineralization at these grades and intercepts clearly demonstrates the scale and continuity of the system. Importantly, these holes not only extend the deposit beyond the current resource envelope but also highlight the presence of higher-grade zones that could enhance the overall economics of the project. With mineralization remaining open at depth and along strike, we believe Swanson has the potential to evolve into a much larger gold system than previously defined."

Further drilling is ongoing on the property, and additional updates will be provided by the Company as results become available. The Company has also recently completed a drill program of eight (8) drill holes in the area of the known mineralization of the Swanson Gold Deposit, to further test large gaps in the information and increase the current Mineral Resource Estimate. Drilling has identified visible gold, sulphide mineralization and alteration similar to what has previously been recognized as hosting gold mineralization, with assay results are pending. The fully funded and permitted drill program targets priority areas identified through extensive historical data compilation and recent fieldwork includes the Swanson Gold Deposit, as well as the Bartec Jolin, and Marimac target zones. Both the Bartec and Jolin areas are reported in SIGEOM as containing historical mineral resources and will be followed up with diamond drilling. It is expected that both Jolin and Bartec, as well as other discoveries on the property could serve as satellite feed for the Beacon Mill. Several drill holes were completed in the area of Jolin deposit before spring breakup conditions to confirm the existing mineralization as well as testing targets developed from prospecting and soil sampling outside of the limits of the Jolin deposit.





Figure 1: Longitudinal of Swanson Gold Deposit





Figure 2: Cross Section of Swanson Gold Deposit





Figure 3: Plan View of Swanson Deposit

Table 1: Drill Collar Locations

Hole-ID UTM - East UTM - North Azimuth Dip Length SW-25-079 310775 5381402 177.84 -59.92 603 SW-25-080 310825 5381387 175.96 -60.97 669 SW-25-081 310875 5381377 177.94 -60.2 625 SW-25-083 310725 5381402 177.98 -60.15 589

Drill Collar Coordinates in NAD83, Zone 18

Table 2: Significant assay results table from drilling at LaFleur

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) SW-25-079 214.50 216.00 1.50 0.98 SW-25-079 338.55 406.85 68.30 2.29 Incl. 354.00 370.50 16.50 2.63 Incl. 374.50 375.50 1.00 8.67 Incl. 385.10 386.50 1.40 15.70 Incl. 393.65 398.60 4.95 5.34 SW-25-079 483.30 484.50 1.20 0.81 SW-25-080 313.30 314.02 0.72 5.33 SW-25-080 330.68 331.50 0.82 1.42 SW-25-080 340.96 596.00 255.04 1.18 Incl. 340.96 359.00 18.04 2.39 and 389.88 394.00 4.12 4.13 and 461.74 495.60 33.86 3.11 and 587.00 588.00 1.00 44.40 SW-25-080 623.00 624.00 1.00 86.80 SW-25-081 259.33 260.50 1.17 5.75 SW-25-081 265.00 269.00 4.00 1.34 SW-25-081 312.90 313.50 0.60 7.47 SW-25-081 326.00 462.10 136.10 1.65 Incl 326.00 327.85 1.85 4.31 and 334.00 335.00 1.00 3.63 and 384.00 438.65 54.65 2.54 and 460.60 462.10 1.50 11.10 SW-25-081 493.20 501.70 8.50 1.16 Incl 500.10 501.70 1.60 4.19 SW-25-081 523.00 523.50 0.50 1.47 SW-25-083 212.50 214.55 2.05 2.70 SW-25-083 366.50 368.00 1.50 1.34 SW-25-083 384.80 386.70 1.90 1.71 SW-25-083 425.50 429.50 4.00 1.22 and 429.00 429.50 0.50 5.88 SW-25-083 509.50 510.50 1.00 0.99

Reported intervals are drilled core lengths (true widths have not yet been determined)

Mr. Kal Malhi, Chairman of LaFleur Minerals states" LaFleur has intersected some of the strongest and widest gold mineralization to date at its Swanson Gold Project, indicating the presence of broad zones of gold mineralization extending beyond the limits of the current open pit resource at the Swanson Gold Deposit and highlighting the emergence of a potentially much larger, high-growth gold system with compelling expansion potential. Swanson Gold Projects is one of the largest gold projects in the Val-D'or region at over 190 square kilometres, and our ongoing drilling results provide us with immense confidence on the size and grades that we are finding at our Swanson extension gold discoveries."

LaFleur also announces that it has granted incentive stock options ("Options") to management and consultants of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 2,500,000 common shares at $0.65 per share, for a period of three years. These Options have been granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

Cautionary Statement

The Preliminary Economic Assessment referenced herein is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the results of the PEA will be realized.

This press release includes references to visual observations of mineralization encountered in drill core. Such observations are preliminary in nature and should not be relied upon as a substitute for laboratory analytical results. The presence, nature, and extent of mineralization, including the content of gold or other metals, cannot be determined solely by visual inspection.

Visible mineralization, including sulphides or visible gold, does not necessarily indicate the grade or continuity of mineralization and may not be representative of the overall mineralized interval. Assay results are required to determine the actual grade and thickness of mineralization and may differ materially from visual estimates.

Accordingly, the Company cautions investors that any references to visible mineralization should not be interpreted as an indication of mineral grade or economic viability until such time as assay results have been received and verified.

This press release may also reference historical mineral resource estimates. These estimates are considered relevant as they provide an indication of the exploration potential of the property; however, they were prepared by previous operators and have not been verified by the Company's Qualified Person. The historical estimates were not prepared in accordance with current standards as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and should not be relied upon.

A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and the Company is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. Additional work, including verification drilling, sampling, and data validation, would be required to upgrade or verify these historical estimates as current mineral resources.

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ), Exploration Manager and Technical Advisor of the Company and considered a Qualified Person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR, OTCQB: LFLRF, FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. The Company's mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our PEA-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 19,214 hectares (192 km2) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings which make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. LaFleur Minerals' recently refurbished Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material from Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects. LaFleur recently released the results of a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") results for the Company's Swanson Gold Project and the planned restart of the Beacon Gold Mill - refer to press release dated March 3, 2026 ).

LaFleur Minerals Inc.

1500-1055 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7

Website: www.lafleurminerals.com- LinkedIn- Twitter/X- Instagram

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the results of the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on the Swanson Gold Project, the contemplated refurbishment and restart of the Beacon Gold Mill, projected production rates, mine life, capital and operating costs, economic returns (including NPV and IRR), development timelines, permitting, financing and other economic and technical parameters. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", and similar expressions.

The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that the PEA results will be realized.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including with respect to Mineral Resource estimates, gold prices, exchange rates, capital and operating costs, metallurgical recoveries, the ability to obtain required approvals, the availability of financing, and the successful refurbishment and operation of the Beacon Gold Mill. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including those related to resource estimation, cost escalation, commodity price fluctuations, permitting, financing, operational risks and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

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