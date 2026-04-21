Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING: Pacifica liefert hochgradige Treffer - Phase II trifft genau ins Ziel
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YAV3 | ISIN: GB00B41H7391 | Ticker-Symbol: 21W
Frankfurt
21.04.26 | 08:05
4,720 Euro
-0,42 % -0,020
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ZIGUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZIGUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,7604,98019:14
PR Newswire
21.04.2026 17:42 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZIGUP plc - PDMR/PCA SALE

ZIGUP plc - PDMR/PCA SALE

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 21

ZIGUP plc

("ZIGUP" or the "Company")

PDMR/PCA SALE

ZIGUP plc (LSE: ZIG), announces that on 21 April 2026, Mark Tasker-Wood, a PCA with Katie Tasker-Wood (a PDMR) sold 35,540 Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company at a price of £4.22 per share.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Mark Tasker-Wood

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Person closely associated with Katie Tasker-Wood, Chief Strategy Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ZIGUP plc

b)

LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in ZIGUP plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of Ordinary Shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£4.22

35,540

e)

Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

35,540

£4.22

£149,978.80

f)

Date of the transaction

21 April 2026

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.