ZIGUP plc - PDMR/PCA SALE
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 21
ZIGUP plc
("ZIGUP" or the "Company")
PDMR/PCA SALE
ZIGUP plc (LSE: ZIG), announces that on 21 April 2026, Mark Tasker-Wood, a PCA with Katie Tasker-Wood (a PDMR) sold 35,540 Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company at a price of £4.22 per share.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Mark Tasker-Wood
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Person closely associated with Katie Tasker-Wood, Chief Strategy Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
ZIGUP plc
b)
LEI
213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in ZIGUP plc
b)
Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of Ordinary Shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
35,540
£4.22
£149,978.80
f)
Date of the transaction
21 April 2026
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)