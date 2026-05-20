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WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045 | Ticker-Symbol: MSF
Tradegate
20.05.26 | 11:04
358,65 Euro
-0,26 % -0,95
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PR Newswire
20.05.2026 10:06 Uhr
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ZIGUP plc announces strategic collaboration with Microsoft to accelerate its AI-powered smarter mobility

LONDON, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIGUP plc (LSE: ZIG), the leading integrated mobility solutions platform, today announces a strategic collaboration with Microsoft to accelerate its digital transformation through the adoption of advanced AI tools across its operations, supporting the next phase of the Group's strategic evolution.

Highlights:

  • As a "Frontier Firm" the collaboration is aligned with ZIGUP's strategic ambition to modernise its mobility platform through technology and digital transformation, simplifying and scaling the business for growth
  • Leverages the potential of ZIGUP's data and will generate further insights to sharpen decision making and enhance the customer experience
  • Rollout of Microsoft 365 Copilot to around 3,500 employees across the Group, supported by a structured AI training and enablement programme for all colleagues
  • Designed to drive simpler, faster and more responsive operations, enhancing customer service and supporting the Group's long-term ambitions & sustainable growth.

The collaboration with Microsoft accelerates ZIGUP's ongoing digital transformation programme of adopting the latest technologies across branch operations, customer service and central functions. By embedding Microsoft 365 Copilot securely into day-to-day workflows, it will enable colleagues to focus on higher-value customer engagement, driving measurable improvements in productivity & delivering more responsive and higher-quality experiences for customers.

Martin Ward, CEO of ZIGUP, said:

"This strategic collaboration is a natural next step in our evolution as a group and it will accelerate our ongoing programme of adopting the latest technologies across the business, both in branch operations and central services.

"We're building a business that is simpler, faster and more responsive to customer needs and AI has the potential to be a key enabler of that. Combining our expertise with Microsoft, we're scaling this across ZIGUP in a way that will deliver real performance improvement."

Theo Michalopoulos, General Manager, Enterprise Commercial Microsoft UK & Ireland, added:

"By combining ZIGUP's operational insights with our AI-powered technologies, employees across the group will be able to unlock new levels of productivity and enable faster, more responsive and more personalised experiences for customers.

"As a Frontier Firm, ZIGUP is demonstrating how organisations that pair deep sector expertise with advanced AI can translate innovation into measurable productivity gains and differentiated customer experience at scale."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2983453/ZIGUP.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2983454/Zigup_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zigup-plc-announces-strategic-collaboration-with-microsoft-to-accelerate-its-ai-powered-smarter-mobility-302776682.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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