ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 19

19 May 2026

ZIGUP plc

(the "Company")

DIRECTOR/PDMR Shareholding

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Nicola Rabson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ZIGUP plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares of 50p each in the Company. d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £3.86149 2,588 e) Aggregated information - Volume - Price - Total 2,588 £3.86149 £9,993.54 f) Date of the transaction 09 April 2026 g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. Notification was delayed due to an administrative error on the part of the Company.

For further information, please contact:

ZIGUP plc

Matthew Barton, Company Secretary