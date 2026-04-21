Getinge AB: Resolutions at Getinge's Annual General Meeting April 21, 2026

Press Release

Gothenburg, Sweden on April 21, 2026

Getinge AB (publ)'s Annual General Meeting ("AGM") was held on April 21, 2026 in Kongresshallen, Hotel Tylösand, Halmstad, Sweden. At the AGM, the following was resolved.

Adoption of the Income Statement and the Balance Sheet

The AGM adopted the Income Statement and the Balance Sheet as well as the Consolidated Income Statement and the Consolidated Balance Sheet for the financial year 2025.

Dividend

In accordance with the proposal by the Board of Directors and the CEO, the AGM resolved to declare a dividend of SEK 4.75 per share. Thursday April 23, 2026 was determined as record date for dividend. The dividend is expected to be distributed by Euroclear Sweden AB starting Tuesday April 28, 2026.

Discharge from liability

The Board members and the CEO were discharged from liability for their administration of the company for the financial year 2025.

Board of Directors and remuneration

In accordance with the proposal by the Nomination Committee, Carl Bennet, Johan Bygge, Cecilia Daun Wennborg, Dan Frohm, Johan Malmquist, Mattias Perjos, Kristian Samuelsson and Ulrika Dellby were re-elected as members of the Board and Camilla Sylvest was elected as new Board member.

Johan Malmquist was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

It was informed that Fredrik Brattborn and Ida Ekman have been appointed ordinary members of the Board by the employee organizations, with Pontus Käll and Åke Larsson as deputies.

It was resolved that remuneration to the Board of Directors shall amount to a total of SEK 7,107,100 of which SEK 1,785,000 to the Chairman and SEK 760,300 to each of the other Board members elected by the AGM who are not employees of the Getinge group of companies. In addition hereto, the AGM resolved that work in the Audit and Risk Committee shall be compensated with SEK 339,300 to the Chairman and SEK 166,100 to each of the other members, that work in the Remuneration Committee shall be compensated with SEK 169,700 to the Chairman and SEK 122,900 to each of the other members, and that work in the Ethics & Sustainability Committee shall be compensated with SEK 169,700 to the Chairman and SEK 122,900 to each of the other members.

Auditor and fees

In accordance with the proposal by the Nomination Committee, the AGM resolved to re-elect the registered auditing company Ernst & Young AB as auditor of the company for a term of one year. Ernst & Young AB has informed that Fredrik Norrman will remain as auditor in charge. It was resolved that auditor fees shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Remuneration report

The AGM resolved to approve the Board of Directors' report over remunerations in accordance with Chapter 8 section 53 a of the Swedish Companies Act, regarding the financial year 2025.

Guidelines for remuneration to senior executives

The AGM resolved to approve the Board of Directors proposal regarding guidelines for remuneration to senior executives, included in its entirety in the notice of the AGM.

Authorization for the Board of Directors to resolve on repurchase of own shares

In accordance with the proposal by the Board of Directors, the AGM resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to, on one or several occasions until the 2027 AGM, resolve on repurchase of the company's own Class B shares. The repurchase of shares may only be made so that the shares held by the company at any point in time do not exceed ten (10) percent of all shares in the company.

For more information, please contact:

David Kördel, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)10 335 0077

E-mail: david.kordel@getinge.com

The information is provided by the above contact person, to be made public on April 21, 2026, at 17.10 pm CEST.



About Getinge

With a firm belief that every person and community should have access to the best possible care, Getinge provides hospitals and life science institutions with products and solutions aiming to improve clinical results and optimize workflows. The offering includes products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science. Getinge employs approximately 12,000 people worldwide and the products are sold in more than 135 countries.