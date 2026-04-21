Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING: Pacifica liefert hochgradige Treffer - Phase II trifft genau ins Ziel
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DEJR | ISIN: FR0014007ND6 | Ticker-Symbol: X1B
Frankfurt
21.04.26 | 18:32
0,137 Euro
+146,49 % +0,081
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HAFFNER ENERGY SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAFFNER ENERGY SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1020,11819:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.04.2026 18:06 Uhr
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Two large-scale infrastructure and clean technology projects featuring Haffner Energy's technologies included in €15 billion MoU signed in India

Vitry-le-François, France - April 21, 2026, 6:00pm (CET)

Haffner Energy welcomes the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 16 April 2026 between the Government of Maharashtra, India, JW Global Group, and The Seed Consortium Partners. This MoU represents approximately €15 billion (Rs 1,65,000 crore) in planned investment across four large-scale infrastructure and clean technology projects, two of which require Haffner Energy's technologies.

The Seed Consortium Partners aggregate technology and investment players, with Haffner Energy as its green-hydrogen technology partner. JW Global is an India-based global conglomerate with a diversified presence across key sectors, driving sustainable growth through innovation, operational excellence, and long-term partnerships.

All four projects will be developed in multiple phases. The first phase involves over 680 acres spread on both sides of the Bhima River by the Ujani Dam Reservoir.

The MoU includes two flagship projects that underline the strategic relevance of Haffner Energy's proprietary solutions in major industrial decarbonization programs:

  1. A 1.4 GW AI-focused campus and data centre, representing about €10.4 billion in investment, is intended to become a backbone of India's growing artificial intelligence economy and create numerous job opportunities. Haffner Energy's solutions are expected to contribute to the resilience of the data centre's energy supply through the production of renewable hydrogen and energy from local residual biomass resources;
  2. A green-hydrogen production plant, representing approximately €280 million, will produce 6,900 metric tons of green hydrogen annually using Haffner Energy's proprietary SYNOCA biomass gasification technology, supporting Maharashtra's clean fuel transition.

"India's industrial growth requires energy solutions that are scalable, sovereign, and sustainable," said JW Global founder and chairman Jaydeep Wankhede. "Haffner Energy's biomass-based technologies bring a unique strategic advantage by converting local residues into clean hydrogen and renewable energy. This capability is especially relevant for India, where agricultural resources can be transformed into long-term industrial competitiveness while accelerating decarbonization."

"India represents a compelling deployment environment for our technology - abundant agricultural biomass, rapidly scaling energy demand, and a government actively backing industrial decarbonization," said Haffner Energy CEO Philippe Haffner. "Being selected for these two projects, including one of India's most ambitious AI infrastructure developments, reflects the maturity and versatility of our platform."

The agreement reinforces the company's strategy to deploy resilient, low-carbon energy solutions in high-growth markets worldwide.

Maharashtra is entering a new era of industrialization supported by reforms designed to accelerate project execution and attract global investment in sustainable, advanced industry, and high-technology sectors, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated to the local media during the signing ceremony.

"The MoU aims to facilitate time-bound investments", he added. JW Global confirmed that all the required studies shall start soon.

About Haffner Energy

Haffner Energy is a company specializing in resilient, sustainable biofuel solutions. With 33 years of experience, it has developed expertise in decarbonizing mobility and industry through the production of competitive renewable biofuels. Its innovative and patented biomass thermolysis technology contributes to energy sovereignty through the production of renewable gas, hydrogen, and methanol, as well as Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). The company also contributes to the regeneration of the planet through the co-production of biogenic CO2 and biochar.

For more information: http://www.haffner-energy.com

Media Relations

laetitia.mailhes@haffner-energy.com / +33 6 07 12 96 76

Investor Relations

investisseurs@haffner-energy.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.