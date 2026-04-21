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WKN: A2DNQP | ISIN: FR0013252186 | Ticker-Symbol: 1R9
Frankfurt
21.04.26 | 15:57
2,120 Euro
+6,53 % +0,130
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PLASTIQUES DU VAL DE LOIRE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PLASTIQUES DU VAL DE LOIRE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0102,24018:59
Actusnews Wire
21.04.2026 18:23 Uhr
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GROUPE PLASTIVALOIRE: Plastivaloire receives EcoVadis' Gold Medal for its ESG performance

Langeais - April 21, 2026

The Plastivaloire Group is pleased to announce it has been awarded the Gold Medal by EcoVadis, the world's leading organization for assessing ESG (environmental, social and governance) performance. This distinction recognizes all the initiatives and actions implemented by the Group over several years and places the Plastivaloire Group in the top 5% of companies assessed by EcoVadis.

Plastivaloire thus achieved an overall score of 84 out of 100 in 2026, a significant improvement compared to 2025 (67 points, +17 points) and 2024 (50 points, +34 points). This distinction demonstrates the relevance and maturity of B2P "Blue Planet Blue Project", the ESG initiative implemented by the Group, and reflects its ability to combine industrial excellence with social and environmental responsibility.

In detail, the Group's progress over the past three years has been continuous and significant in the four main dimensions assessed:

  • Environment (83 points): reflecting the decarbonisation efforts implemented by the Group;
  • Social (79 points): ongoing commitment to the safety and well-being of its employees;
  • Ethics (86 points): rigorous governance and integrity standards;
  • Responsible purchasing (83 points): excellence in supply chain management.

This success, made possible by the daily commitment of the Group's employees, reinforces Plastivaloire's position as a trusted partner in an industry undergoing rapid transformation and increasingly focused on its environmental and social performance.

Next financial publication:

First-half 2025-2026 turnover: May 20, 2026

If you would like to receive financial information about Plastivaloire Group by e-mail, go to: www.actusnews.com

About Plastivaloire Group:

Plastivaloire Group ranks amongst the very top European manufacturers of complex plastic parts used in retail consumer products.

Using innovative solutions, it designs and manufactures these high-tech plastic parts and handles their mass production for the Automotive and Industries sectors.

Plastivaloire Group has more than 5,050 employees and 26 production sites in France, the United States, Poland, Spain, Romania, Turkey, Tunisia, United Kingdom, Portugal, Slovakia and Mexico.

Number of shares: 22,125,600 - Euronext Paris, Segment B - ISIN: FR0013252186 - PVL

Reuters: PLVP.PA - Bloomberg: PVL.FP

Contacts

Plastivaloire Group:

Vanessa Findeling on +33 (0)2 47 96 15 15

ACTUS finance & communication:

Investor Relations:

Guillaume Le Floch on +33 (0)1 53 67 36 70

Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume on +33 (0) 1 53 67 36 79

Press Relations:

Amaury Dugast on +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97704-pvl_cp-performance-esg-vdef-eng.pdf

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© 2026 Actusnews Wire
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