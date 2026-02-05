Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 20.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bewertet mit 8$ - Preis:139$: Peer-Übernahmen brachten Anlegern dreistellige Gewinne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DNQP | ISIN: FR0013252186 | Ticker-Symbol: 1R9
Frankfurt
20.05.26 | 08:04
1,980 Euro
+1,02 % +0,020
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PLASTIQUES DU VAL DE LOIRE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PLASTIQUES DU VAL DE LOIRE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9802,20019:04
Actusnews Wire
20.05.2026 18:23 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GROUPE PLASTIVALOIRE: Growth in activity in the 2nd quarter of 2025-2026 (+2.5% / +4.0% at constant exchange rates)

Langeais - May 20, 2026

In € million
Unaudited figures		2024-20252025-2026Change
1st quarter (October-December 2025)162.2164.3+1.3%
2nd quarter (January-March 2026)183.8188.3+2.5%
1st half (October 2025-March 2026)346.0352.7+1.9%

The Plastivaloire Group confirmed the solidity of its business in the second quarter of 2025-2026, with turnover up 2.5% (4.0% at constant exchange rates). This performance is supported by strong automotive programmes in a context that remains uncertain and volatile on a global scale.

Automotive division quarterly turnover (parts and tooling) amounted to €166.3 million, up by +9.8%. The division benefited from sustained growth in parts sales, reflecting the positive momentum of the programmes in which the Group is involved. The Industries division's turnover came to €22.0 million (-32.0%), reflecting a less favourable economic climate. The Automotive and Industries divisions account for 88% and 12% of quarterly turnover respectively.

By geographical region, Europe[1] maintained a good level of activity, with turnover reaching €165.6 million (+2.8%, of which +4.1% at constant exchange rates). Business in the Americas region (United States and Mexico) stood at €22.7 million, returning to slight growth (+0.1%, +2.6% at constant exchange rates).

Plastivaloire thus achieved a solid first half of the 2025-2026 financial year, with turnover reaching €352.7 million, up 1.9% (3.6% at constant exchange rates), slightly exceeding expectations.

The Automotive division's (parts and tools) half-year turnover reached €304.1 million, up by 6.6%. The Industries division recorded half-yearly turnover of €48.6 million (-19.9%). The Automotive and Industries divisions contributed 86% and 14% respectively to half-yearly turnover.

Geographically, Europe achieved a turnover of €313.9 million, up by +3.1% (+4.5% at constant exchange rates). The Americas region stood at €38.7 million (-6.8%, -3.6% at constant exchange rates).

Outlook

On the strength of this solid first half-year and its strong portfolio of programmes, the Plastivaloire Group confirms its target of achieving turnover of around €690 million for the 2025-2026 financial year. The EBITDA margin for the first half of 2025-2026 will be in line with the annual guidance ('around 9%').

The Group remains vigilant regarding the impacts of the geopolitical crisis in the Middle East, which is driving a significant rise in raw material prices. Efforts to optimise its cost and financing structure are continuing in order to enhance the Group's agility in this changing environment.

Antoine Doutriaux, Chief Executive Officer of the Plastivaloire Group, stated: "We delivered a solid first half-year with business activity slightly above our roadmap. We are demonstrating our resilience in the face of economic uncertainties, which have intensified since February due to the conflict in the Middle East. At the same time, we are continuing to drive our operational efficiency initiatives in line with our objectives."

Next financial publication: June 18, 2026

First-half 2025-2026 results

If you would like to receive financial information about Plastivaloire Group by e-mail, go to: www.actusnews.com

About Plastivaloire Group:

Plastivaloire Group ranks amongst the very top European manufacturers of complex plastic parts used in retail consumer products.

Using innovative solutions, it designs and manufactures these high-tech plastic parts and handles their mass production for the Automotive and Industries sectors.

Plastivaloire Group has more than 5,050 employees and 26 production sites in France, the United States, Poland, Spain, Romania, Turkey, Tunisia, United Kingdom, Portugal, Slovakia and Mexico.

Number of shares: 22,125,600 - Euronext Paris, Segment B - ISIN: FR0013252186 - PVL

Reuters: PLVP.PA - Bloomberg: PVL.FP

Contacts

Plastivaloire Group:

Vanessa Findeling on +33 (0)2 47 96 15 15

Actus Finance & communication:

Investor Relations:

Guillaume Le Floch on +33 (0)1 53 67 36 70

Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume on +33 (0) 1 53 67 36 79

Press Relations:

Amaury Dugast on +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

[1] Including activities in Tunisia and Turkey.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mJxykpmcaZjKyGuakpyYbWOZm5eWyGKWmZPGyJObZsfKbptlxZtmapyeZnJpmGls
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98346-pvl_cp-ca-s1-2025-2026-vdef-eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.