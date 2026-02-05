GROUPE PLASTIVALOIRE: Growth in activity in the 2nd quarter of 2025-2026 (+2.5% / +4.0% at constant exchange rates)

Langeais - May 20, 2026

In € million

Unaudited figures 2024-2025 2025-2026 Change 1st quarter (October-December 2025) 162.2 164.3 +1.3% 2nd quarter (January-March 2026) 183.8 188.3 +2.5% 1st half (October 2025-March 2026) 346.0 352.7 +1.9%

The Plastivaloire Group confirmed the solidity of its business in the second quarter of 2025-2026, with turnover up 2.5% (4.0% at constant exchange rates). This performance is supported by strong automotive programmes in a context that remains uncertain and volatile on a global scale.

Automotive division quarterly turnover (parts and tooling) amounted to €166.3 million, up by +9.8%. The division benefited from sustained growth in parts sales, reflecting the positive momentum of the programmes in which the Group is involved. The Industries division's turnover came to €22.0 million (-32.0%), reflecting a less favourable economic climate. The Automotive and Industries divisions account for 88% and 12% of quarterly turnover respectively.

By geographical region, Europe[1] maintained a good level of activity, with turnover reaching €165.6 million (+2.8%, of which +4.1% at constant exchange rates). Business in the Americas region (United States and Mexico) stood at €22.7 million, returning to slight growth (+0.1%, +2.6% at constant exchange rates).

Plastivaloire thus achieved a solid first half of the 2025-2026 financial year, with turnover reaching €352.7 million, up 1.9% (3.6% at constant exchange rates), slightly exceeding expectations.

The Automotive division's (parts and tools) half-year turnover reached €304.1 million, up by 6.6%. The Industries division recorded half-yearly turnover of €48.6 million (-19.9%). The Automotive and Industries divisions contributed 86% and 14% respectively to half-yearly turnover.

Geographically, Europe achieved a turnover of €313.9 million, up by +3.1% (+4.5% at constant exchange rates). The Americas region stood at €38.7 million (-6.8%, -3.6% at constant exchange rates).

Outlook

On the strength of this solid first half-year and its strong portfolio of programmes, the Plastivaloire Group confirms its target of achieving turnover of around €690 million for the 2025-2026 financial year. The EBITDA margin for the first half of 2025-2026 will be in line with the annual guidance ('around 9%').

The Group remains vigilant regarding the impacts of the geopolitical crisis in the Middle East, which is driving a significant rise in raw material prices. Efforts to optimise its cost and financing structure are continuing in order to enhance the Group's agility in this changing environment.

Antoine Doutriaux, Chief Executive Officer of the Plastivaloire Group, stated: "We delivered a solid first half-year with business activity slightly above our roadmap. We are demonstrating our resilience in the face of economic uncertainties, which have intensified since February due to the conflict in the Middle East. At the same time, we are continuing to drive our operational efficiency initiatives in line with our objectives."

Next financial publication: June 18, 2026

First-half 2025-2026 results

If you would like to receive financial information about Plastivaloire Group by e-mail, go to: www.actusnews.com

About Plastivaloire Group:

Plastivaloire Group ranks amongst the very top European manufacturers of complex plastic parts used in retail consumer products.

Using innovative solutions, it designs and manufactures these high-tech plastic parts and handles their mass production for the Automotive and Industries sectors.

Plastivaloire Group has more than 5,050 employees and 26 production sites in France, the United States, Poland, Spain, Romania, Turkey, Tunisia, United Kingdom, Portugal, Slovakia and Mexico.

Number of shares: 22,125,600 - Euronext Paris, Segment B - ISIN: FR0013252186 - PVL

Reuters: PLVP.PA - Bloomberg: PVL.FP

Contacts

Plastivaloire Group:

Vanessa Findeling on +33 (0)2 47 96 15 15

Actus Finance & communication:

Investor Relations:

Guillaume Le Floch on +33 (0)1 53 67 36 70

Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume on +33 (0) 1 53 67 36 79

Press Relations:

Amaury Dugast on +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

[1] Including activities in Tunisia and Turkey.

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98346-pvl_cp-ca-s1-2025-2026-vdef-eng.pdf