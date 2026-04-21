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WKN: A3DWD2 | ISIN: CA4821391022 | Ticker-Symbol:
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JUSTERA HEALTH LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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ACCESS Newswire
21.04.2026 19:02 Uhr
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Justera Health Ltd.: Justera Announces CFO Appointments

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Justera Health Inc. (CSE:VTAL)(OTC:SCRSF) ("Justera" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Bruce (Hwan) Lee as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective April 21, 2026.

The Company notes that Mr. Lee has been appointed to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of former CFO Paul Haber on March 2, 2026. Mr. Lee's appointment is expected to further strengthen the Company's financial leadership, and reporting and internal controls, and support ongoing strategic and corporate development.

Bruce Lee has been in the finance industry including executive positions in technology, education institutes, healthcare, and automobile industries, over two decades. Mr. Lee has experience in financial reporting, operational finance, and corporate strategy. In the past ten years, he worked as a controller in the automobile industry, improving financial visibility and operational efficiency through system implementation, automation, and policy development.

"We are pleased to welcome Mr. Lee to the executive team as Chief Financial Officer. His extensive experience in corporate finance along with his leadership will be instrumental for the Company's objective", said Andrew Ryu, Interim CEO and Chairman of the Company.

About Justera Health

Established in 2020, Justera is a Canadian company focused on health and wellness. Justera's mission is to enhance Canadians overall well-being with diverse solutions catering to individual needs.

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information:

Investor Relations & Communications
Andrew Ryu, CEO and Chairman
Tel: (416) 901-5611, ext. 201
Email: info@justerahealth.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes "forward-looking information", as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, the success of exploration activities, price outlooks, production expectations and other similar statements concerning anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking information is inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information.

###

SOURCE: Justera Health Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/justera-announces-cfo-appointments-1159433

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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