Versigent PLC (NYSE: VGNT), a global leader in the design and manufacture of low- and high-voltage electrical architectures, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, after market close. Versigent will host a conference call to discuss the results at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time the same day.

The conference call will be hosted by Versigent's Chief Executive Officer, Joe Liotine, and Chief Financial Officer, Doug Ostermann. A link to the live webcast and presentation materials will be made available on the Versigent Investor Relations website at ir.versigent.com. A replay will be available two hours following the conference call.

To participate by telephone in the Versigent conference call, please dial +1-800-330-6710 (U.S.) or +1-213-279-1505 (International) 15 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to be connected to the Versigent conference call. The conference ID number is 8379126.

Versigent's first quarter financial 2026 results will be presented on a carve-out basis from Aptiv PLC's historical accounting records, consistent with the financial information included in Versigent's Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Investor Conference Participation

Versigent management will participate in the following investor conferences in May 2026:

Evercore Global Auto Ecosystem Conference

May 13, 2026 New York City

Deutsche Bank Global Autos, Mobility Robotics Conference

May 19, 2026 New York City

Management will participate in a fireside chat, which will be webcast. A link to the webcast will be posted on Versigent's Investor Relations website.

About Versigent

Versigent is a global leader in the purposeful design and advanced manufacturing of low and high voltage electrical architectures. Building on a legacy of engineering excellence and trusted partnerships, Versigent delivers versatile, intelligent solutions engineered to unlock greater capabilities for our customers. Powering one in six passenger vehicles in production today, Versigent's high performance signal, power, and data distribution systems are trusted by industry leaders across automotive, commercial vehicles, agriculture and energy storage. With engineering and manufacturing centers on four continents and operations in more than 25 countries, Versigent's 138,000 employees match global scale with regional responsiveness to deliver consistent quality and reliable performance connecting the world to faster, smarter and safer experiences. Visit www.versigent.com.

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Contacts:

Press contact:

Annalisa Esposito Bluhm, Vice President Corporate Communications and Marketing, Phone: +1.248.817.7990, email: mediarelations@versigent.com

Investor Relations:

email: ir@versigent.com