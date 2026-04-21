News summary:

Service providers need simpler, billing-integrated automation to streamline activation, manage Wi-Fi and cut operational complexity

Adtran's Intellifi managed Wi-Fi works with GLDS BroadHub , enabling zero-touch automation from order entry through lifecycle management

managed Wi-Fi works with GLDS BroadHub , enabling zero-touch automation from order entry through lifecycle management Solution reduces operational complexity, accelerates time to revenue and preserves operator control within an open ecosystem

Adtran today announced a new phase in its long-standing partnership with GLDS, delivering billing-driven, zero-touch automation for subscriber lifecycle management. As broadband and managed Wi-Fi services scale, manual hand-offs between billing, OSS and in-home networking systems are no longer sustainable. By enabling GLDS BroadHub to orchestrate subscriber creation, service activation and ongoing lifecycle changes across access and the connected home, the solution streamlines operations, accelerates time to revenue and reduces operational complexity. This approach gives broadband providers greater control as subscriber expectations rise and service models evolve.

"Our partnership with Adtran is built around a shared goal: making it easier for broadband operators to serve a growing and increasingly demanding customer base," said Garrick Russell, president and COO of GLDS. "By extending BroadHub billing-driven automation all the way through to in-home Wi-Fi, we're taking the pain out of manual hand-offs that slow activation and increase operational overhead. Operators can manage subscriber onboarding, upgrades and service changes from a single system and apply them consistently across their networks. This means faster onboarding, lower complexity and a more agile operating model that helps providers keep pace with rising customer expectations."

The new joint solution integrates Adtran's Intellifi managed Wi-Fi platform with the GLDS BroadHub system to enable billing-initiated automation across subscriber, service and device lifecycles. Subscriber creation, service activation, configuration updates and device changes are triggered directly from BroadHub and applied automatically across access and in-home Wi-Fi environments. This supports zero-touch onboarding, simplifies service changes, and ensures consistent configurations during device replacements or upgrades, including transitions to Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7 systems. By aligning billing, service and Wi-Fi workflows through open, standards-based interfaces within a multi-vendor environment, the integration reduces engineering touchpoints, shortens installation cycles and helps providers maintain service continuity as networks and subscriber bases grow.

"This next step in our partnership with GLDS is about empowering service providers to take full control of the entire subscriber journey," commented Philip Bednarz, GM of software platforms at Adtran. "Wi-Fi is now central to the broadband experience, but it's also one of the most operationally complex areas to manage at scale. By bringing Intellifi into a shared, billing-driven automation framework with GLDS, we're connecting the in-home experience to the same operational flow that already powers network services using open interfaces that give providers choice and flexibility, rather than locking them into rigid, closed systems. That removes friction, cuts complexity and delivers true end-to-end control from order placement through ongoing service changes. It offers a more agile model that simplifies operations today and creates a platform ready for tomorrow's innovation."

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the majority shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and X.

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ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

www.adtran.com

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