Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - Legacy Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: LEGY) (the "Company" or "Legacy Gold") announces the grant of incentive stock options to acquire a total of 1,750,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.80 per share. The options will vest as to one-half immediately, with the remaining one-half vesting on the first anniversary of the date of grant. The options expire five years from the date of grant. Of these options, 1,300,000 were granted to officers and directors of the Company, and the remaining 450,000 were granted to consultants. The grant of the stock options is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Confirmation

Further to the Company's press release dated April 16, 2026, announcing the closing of a $10 million non-brokered private placement by the Company, the Company confirms that the 825,490 common shares of the Company issued to John Tumazos of Florida as finder's shares, were issued at a deemed price of $0.30 per share.

About Legacy Gold Mines Ltd.

The Company is a Canadian-based gold exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LEGY". The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the mineral claims comprising the Baner Gold Mine Property located in Idaho County, Idaho, USA (the "Property").

Additional information about the Company and the Property is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile, including a technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Baner Project, Idaho County, Idaho, USA", dated effective August 1, 2024, prepared by Steven A. Osterberg, Ph.D., P.G. (the "Technical Report").

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CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the potential for minerals and/or mineral resources and reserves, and statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company and its properties that may be described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, as well as those risk factors discussed in the Filing Statement of the Company dated effective September 19, 2024 or referred to in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the period ended September 30, 2025 available at www.sedarplus.ca, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293641

Source: Legacy Gold Mines Ltd.