Bar Harbor Bankshares Reports First Quarter 2026 Results; Declares Increased Dividend; Announces Share Repurchase Plan

BAR HARBOR, ME / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American:BHB) (the "Company") reported first quarter 2026 GAAP net income of $13.5 million or $0.81 per diluted share and core earnings (Non-GAAP) of $14.7 million or $0.88 per diluted share compared to GAAP net income of $11.8 million or $0.70 per diluted share and core earnings (Non-GAAP) of $15.5 million or $0.93 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2025.
FIRST QUARTER 2026 HIGHLIGHTS (all comparisons to fourth quarter 2025, unless otherwise noted)
Net interest margin of 3.54%
1.18% return on assets; 1.28% core return on assets (Non-GAAP)
10.13% return on equity; 11.03% core return on equity (Non-GAAP)
56.92% efficiency ratio(Non-GAAP), compared to 57.24%
Bar Harbor Bankshares' President and Chief Executive Officer, Curtis C. Simard, stated, "We are pleased to announce our first quarter financial results that showcase a strong start to the year. We continue our commitment to profitable growth and maintaining a stable net interest margin. Our calling culture continues to pay off, as we saw over 1,500 accounts to new customer opened during the quarter. The Company continues to build long-term shareholder value which has once again enabled us to increase our dividend per share by 6% over last year's dividend amount, and approve our annual resolution for a stock buyback program of up to 5% of the total outstanding shares. We are well-positioned and looking forward to the rest of the year ahead."
DIVIDEND DECLARED AND STOCK REPURCHASE PLAN APPROVED
The Board of Directors of the Company voted to declare a cash dividend of $0.34 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 21, 2026, payable on June 18, 2026. This represents an increase in the cash dividend of $0.02 per share from $0.32 per share last quarter. The dividend equates to a 4.19% annualized yield based on the $32.45 closing share price of the Company's common stock on March 31, 2026, the last trading day of the first quarter 2026. Additionally, the Board authorized the repurchase of up to 5% of the Company's outstanding common stock, representing approximately 837,000 shares as of March 31, 2026 under a share repurchase plan (the "Plan"). The Plan, which remains subject to regulatory approval, is authorized to last no longer than twelve months.
FINANCIAL CONDITION (Quarter results for March 31, 2026 compared to December 31, 2025)
Total assets remained constant at $4.7 billion at the end of the first quarter 2026, the less than 1% change was primarily due to increased deposits offset by paydowns in total borrowings and loans during the quarter.
Total cash and cash equivalents were $82.2 million at the end of the first quarter 2026, compared to $80.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2025. Interest-earning deposits with other banks increased to $46.6 million at the end of the first quarter 2026, compared to $35.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2025 and yielded 3.90% and 4.53%, respectively. The increase in cash balances was driven primarily by loan payoffs during the quarter.
Available-for-sale debt securities were $598.0 million compared to $597.4 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2025. Portfolio unrealized losses increased to $45.7 million at quarter-end compared to $41.7 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2025 due to the interest rate environment. During the quarter there were purchases of $25.2 million, paydowns and calls of $19.3 million and net accretion of $411 thousand. The quarter-to-date weighted average yield of the securities portfolio was 4.05% compared to 4.03% at the end of the fourth quarter 2025. As of the first quarter 2026 and the fourth quarter 2025, our securities portfolio had an average life of 7.6 years and 7.1 years respectively, with an effective duration of 5.4 years and 5.2 years, respectively. At the end of the first quarter 2026 all securities remain classified as available for sale.
Federal Home Loan Bank stock decreased $1.7 million to $9.6 million at the end of the first quarter 2026 compared to $11.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2025 primarily driven by the decrease in wholesale borrowings.
Total loans decreased $20.6 million to $3.6 billion in the first quarter 2026 compared to the fourth quarter 2025 driven primarily by commercial real estate payoffs. Commercial real estate loans decreased $30.2 million primarily due to one early payoff of $14.4 million and $24.4 million in loans that matured and paid off during the quarter. Commercial and industrial loans increased 24% on an annualized basis and included $16.6 million of originations during the quarter. Residential real estate loans decreased $8.1 million during the quarter primarily driven by increased prepayment activity and offset in part by a $12.0 million residential loan purchase. Loans held for sale were $11.5 million in the first quarter 2026 compared to $5.3 million in the fourth quarter 2025 as we originated $23.6 million in loans held for sale and sold $16.2 million in loans during the quarter.
The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans remained stable at $34.3 million at the end of the first quarter 2026 compared to $34.1 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2025. The allowance for credit losses to total loans coverage ratio for the first quarter 2026 was in line with the fourth quarter 2025 at 0.96% versus 0.94%.
Premises and equipment increased in the first quarter 2026 to $58.9 million compared to $58.2 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2025 driven by renovation projects.
Bank owned life insurance decreased $6.4 million or 7% driven by death benefit pay outs that occurred at the end of the first quarter 2026 offset by increases in cash surrender value.
Total deposits were $3.9 billion at the end of the first quarter 2026 compared to $3.8 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025. The increase was driven primarily by $17.2 million in new customer non-maturity deposits. Time deposits increased $8.2 million during the quarter due to $4.8 million in new customer time deposits and an $18.0 million increase in brokered deposits, which was offset in part by maturities.
Total borrowings decreased $53.9 million in the first quarter 2026 to $215.7 million compared to $269.6 million in the fourth quarter 2025. The decrease was driven by cash inflows from loan payoffs and increased deposits.
The Company's book value per share was $32.13 at the end of the first quarter 2026 compared to $31.88 at the end of the fourth quarter 2025. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $22.71 at the end of the first quarter 2026, compared to $22.41 at the end of the fourth quarter 2025.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Quarter results for March 31, 2026 compared to March 31, 2025)
The net interest margin was 3.54% in the first quarter 2026 compared to 3.17% in the same quarter 2025. As loan balances grew year-over-year the yield on loans expanded 8 basis points to 5.50% compared to 5.42% in the same period of 2025. Interest-bearing deposit costs decreased year-over-year to 2.19% compared to 2.52% in the same period of 2025.
Total interest and dividend income increased by 16% or $7.7 million to $55.3 million in the first quarter 2026 compared to $47.5 million in the prior year. Yields on earning assets grew to 5.27% in the first quarter 2026 compared to 5.16% in the first quarter 2025. The increase is driven by year-over-year loan yield expansion primarily due to the acquisition of $413.4 million in loans from the acquisition of Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank ("Woodsville"). The yield on commercial real estate loans grew to 5.68% in the first quarter 2026 from 5.58% in the first quarter 2025. The residential loan yield increased to 4.64% for the first quarter 2026 from 4.22% in the first quarter of 2025. Total loan yield growth was partially offset by a decrease in the commercial and industrial yield to 6.13% for the first quarter 2026 from 6.57% in the first quarter 2025 driven by the decrease in rates of adjustable-rate loans.
Total interest expense decreased $153 thousand in the first quarter 2026 compared to the first quarter 2025. Deposit costs were down $623 thousand year-over-year. Borrowing costs increased $470 thousand, or 16% year-over-year, driven by the subordinated debt acquired from Woodsville.
The provision for credit losses on loans in the first quarter 2026 was $305 thousand compared to a recapture of $57 thousand in the same period of 2025. The provision reflects minimal net charge-offs of $42 thousand while credit quality remains strong. There was no provision for investment losses in the current year compared to a $636 thousand provision in the first quarter 2025. We had a loss on available-for-sale debt securities of $1.0 million during the first quarter 2026. The loss relates to a write-down on a previously identified corporate bond with continued deteriorated credit quality that the Company does not intend to hold until recovery of the amortized cost basis.
Non-interest income increased $1.5 million in the first quarter 2026 to $10.4 million compared to $8.9 million in the same quarter 2025 primarily driven by a $1.3 million gain on death benefit from bank owned life insurance. Trust management fee income increased $199 thousand driven by the 7%, or $183.5 million, increase in assets under management compared to the same period of 2025. As noted above there was an additional write-down on one corporate debt security resulting in a loss on available-for-sale debt securities of $1.0 million during the first quarter 2026.
Non-interest expenses increased $5.2 million to $29.8 million in the first quarter 2026 compared to $24.7 million in the first quarter 2025 driven by $1.5 million in expenses related to the Woodsville acquisition. Salaries and benefits increased $2.0 million to $15.8 million in the first quarter 2026 compared to $13.7 million in the first quarter 2025 primarily due to additional salary costs associated with the retained Woodsville personnel. Occupancy and equipment increased $711 thousand driven primarily by higher maintenance contract costs from the acquisition of Woodsville. Amortization of intangibles increased $349 thousand due to the acquisition of Woodsville. Other expenses increased $854 thousand for the first quarter 2026 compared to the first quarter 2025 primarily due to increases in software expenses. Loss on sale of premises and equipment was $134 thousand in the first quarter 2026 driven by a building sale.
Income tax expense was $3.6 million for the first quarter 2026 compared to $2.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, respectively. Our GAAP effective tax rate for the first quarter 2026 was 21.09% and 19.57% in the first quarter 2025 and the effective tax rate on core earnings (Non-GAAP) was 21.89% and 22.98%, respectively.
BACKGROUND
Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American:BHB) is the parent company of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Founded in 1887, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a true community bank serving the financial needs of its clients for over 135 years. Bar Harbor Bank & Trust provides full-service community banking with office locations in all three Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. For more information, visit www.barharbor.bank.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this release the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "may," "will," "assume," "should," "predict," "could," "would," "intend," "targets," "estimates," "projects," "plans," and "potential," and other similar words and expressions of the future, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical information may also be considered forward-looking, including statements relating to Company's balance sheet management, our credit trends, our overall credit performance, and the Company's strategic plans, objectives, and intentions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the statements, including, but not limited to: (1) changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in our markets throughout Northern New England; (2) changes in consumer behavior due to political, business, and economic conditions, including ongoing armed conflicts, inflation, current or future United States government shutdowns, and concerns about liquidity; (3) the possibility that our asset quality could decline or that we experience greater loan losses than anticipated; (4) the impact of liquidity needs on our results of operations and financial condition; (5) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (6) the effect of interest rate increases on the cost of deposits; (7) unanticipated weakness in loan demand, pricing, or collectability; (8) the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments; (9) operational risks including, but not limited to, changes in information technology, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, climate change, war, terrorism, civil unrest, and future pandemics; (10) lack of strategic growth opportunities or our failure to execute on available opportunities, (11) our ability to effectively manage problem credits; (12) our ability to successfully develop new products and implement efficiency initiatives on time and with the results projected; (13) our ability to retain executive officers and key employees and their customer and community relationships; (14) regulatory, litigation, and reputational risks and the applicability of insurance coverage; (15) changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems, or information systems; (16) changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; (17) reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management assets under management; (18) the impacts of tariffs, sanctions, and other trade policies of the United States and its global trading counterparts; and (19) changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. Additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company believes the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable; however, many of such risks, uncertainties, and other factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict and undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date that they are made. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that its future results will be as estimated. The Company does not intend to, and disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. Because non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders. An item which management excludes when computing non-GAAP core earnings can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. Each non-GAAP measure used by the Company in this report as supplemental financial data should be considered in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.
The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of core earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for core revenue and expense. These measures exclude amounts which the Company views as unrelated to its normalized operations, including gains/losses on securities, premises, equipment and other real estate owned, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, legal settlements, and systems conversion costs. Non-GAAP adjustments are presented net of an adjustment for income tax expense.
The Company also calculates core earnings per share based on its measure of core earnings. The Company views these amounts as important to understanding its operating trends, particularly due to the impact of accounting standards related to acquisition activity. Analysts also rely on these measures in estimating and evaluating the Company's performance. Management also believes that the computation of non-GAAP core earnings and core earnings per share may facilitate the comparison of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry. The Company also adjusts certain equity related measures to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.
###
CONTACTS
Josephine Iannelli; EVP, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer; (207) 288-3314
TABLE
INDEX
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SCHEDULES (UNAUDITED)
A
Selected Financial Highlights
B
Balance Sheets
C
Loan and Deposit Analysis
D
Statements of Income
E
Statements of Income (Five Quarter Trend)
F
Average Yields and Costs
G
Average Balances
H
Asset Quality Analysis
I-J
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Five Quarter Trend) and Supplementary Data
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED
At or for the Quarters Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
PER SHARE DATA
Net earnings, diluted
$
0.81
$
0.70
$
0.54
$
0.40
$
0.66
Core earnings, diluted (1)
0.88
0.93
0.95
0.70
0.68
Total book value
32.13
31.88
31.22
30.60
30.51
Tangible book value (1)
22.71
22.41
21.70
22.58
22.47
Market price at period end
32.45
31.05
30.46
29.96
29.50
Dividends
0.32
0.32
0.32
0.32
0.30
PERFORMANCE RATIOS (2)
Return on assets
1.18
%
1.00
%
0.78
%
0.60
%
1.02
%
Core return on assets (1)
1.28
1.32
1.35
1.06
1.04
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (1)
1.52
1.29
1.30
0.79
1.32
Core pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (1)
1.65
1.71
1.71
1.39
1.35
Return on equity
10.13
8.76
6.99
5.21
8.88
Core return on equity (1)
11.03
11.55
12.16
9.19
9.09
Return on tangible equity (1)
14.77
12.94
10.07
7.26
12.27
Core return on tangible equity (1)
16.03
16.91
17.23
12.66
12.57
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (1) (3)
3.54
3.62
3.56
3.23
3.17
Efficiency ratio (1)
56.92
57.24
56.70
62.10
62.00
FINANCIAL DATA (In millions)
Total assets
$
4,676
$
4,684
$
4,717
$
4,112
$
4,063
Total earning assets (4)
4,297
4,297
4,336
3,789
3,761
Total available-for-sale debt securities
598
597
598
529
514
Total loans
3,585
3,606
3,584
3,153
3,124
Allowance for credit losses
34
34
34
29
30
Total goodwill and intangible assets
158
158
159
123
123
Total deposits
3,868
3,821
3,948
3,292
3,297
Total shareholders' equity
538
533
521
469
466
Net income
14
12
9
6
10
Core earnings (1)
15
16
15
11
10
ASSET QUALITY AND CONDITION RATIOS
Net charge-offs (recoveries)(5)/average loans
-
%
0.03
%
0.04
%
0.03
%
0.01
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans/total loans
0.96
0.94
0.95
0.92
0.92
Loans/deposits
93
94
91
96
95
Shareholders' equity to total assets
11.50
11.37
11.04
11.40
11.50
Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets
8.42
8.27
7.94
8.67
8.73
Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in tables I-J for additional information.
All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.
Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax-advantaged investment securities and loans.
Earning assets includes non-accruing loans and interest-bearing deposits with other banks. Securities are valued at amortized cost.
Current quarter annualized.
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
(in thousands)
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
35,595
$
44,947
$
42,743
$
50,948
$
33,802
Interest-earning deposits with other banks
46,620
35,890
93,971
36,087
54,329
Total cash and cash equivalents
82,215
80,837
136,714
87,035
88,131
Available-for-sale debt securities
597,977
597,424
597,810
528,690
513,961
Less: Allowance for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities
-
-
-
-
(1,204
)
Net available-for-sale debt securities
597,977
597,424
597,810
528,690
512,757
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
9,567
11,308
8,560
12,695
10,695
Loans held for sale
11,534
5,283
5,545
2,829
1,515
Total loans
3,585,248
3,605,859
3,583,716
3,152,664
3,124,240
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans
(34,315
)
(34,052
)
(33,940
)
(28,885
)
(28,614
)
Net loans
3,550,933
3,571,807
3,549,776
3,123,779
3,095,626
Premises and equipment, net
58,914
58,188
58,828
52,647
51,659
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Goodwill
141,819
141,819
141,819
119,477
119,477
Other intangible assets
15,824
16,407
16,989
3,472
3,705
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
89,817
96,250
95,554
83,074
82,471
Deferred tax asset, net
30,298
29,926
31,721
23,290
23,298
Other assets
87,330
74,642
73,936
75,017
73,892
Total assets
$
4,676,228
$
4,683,891
$
4,717,252
$
4,112,005
$
4,063,226
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Non-interest bearing demand
$
651,282
$
670,786
$
692,780
$
552,074
$
547,401
Interest-bearing demand
1,152,888
1,137,730
1,137,362
931,854
930,031
Savings
649,302
635,329
647,428
542,579
551,280
Money market
493,432
464,843
488,633
370,709
405,326
Time
920,811
912,594
981,993
894,772
862,773
Total deposits
3,867,715
3,821,282
3,948,196
3,291,988
3,296,811
Senior borrowings
162,297
216,818
139,956
256,441
199,982
Subordinated borrowings
53,420
52,825
52,229
40,620
40,620
Total borrowings
215,717
269,643
192,185
297,061
240,602
Other liabilities
54,859
60,425
55,916
54,096
58,502
Total liabilities
4,138,291
4,151,350
4,196,297
3,643,145
3,595,915
Total shareholders' equity
537,937
532,541
520,955
468,860
467,311
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,676,228
$
4,683,891
$
4,717,252
$
4,112,005
$
4,063,226
Net shares outstanding
16,742
16,702
16,689
15,322
15,317
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED LOAN & DEPOSIT ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED
LOAN ANALYSIS
Organic Annualized
Growth %
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
Acquired WGSB
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Quarter
(in thousands)
2026
2025
2025
Balances (1)
2025
2025
to Date
Commercial real estate
$
1,968,403
$
1,998,603
$
1,942,659
$
117,832
$
1,767,206
$
1,762,132
(6
)
Commercial and industrial
417,657
393,851
405,759
25,651
400,908
370,683
24
Total commercial loans
2,386,060
2,392,454
2,348,418
143,483
2,168,114
2,132,815
(1
)
Residential real estate
993,636
1,001,769
1,025,266
248,484
796,184
807,514
(3
)
Consumer
127,681
128,029
126,345
16,215
111,036
105,404
(1
)
Tax exempt and other
77,871
83,607
83,687
5,226
77,330
78,507
(27
)
Total loans
$
3,585,248
$
3,605,859
$
3,583,716
$
413,408
$
3,152,664
$
3,124,240
(2
)%
Acquired Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank (WGSB) Balances are as of August 1, 2025.
DEPOSIT ANALYSIS
Organic Annualized
Growth %
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
Acquired WGSB
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Quarter
(in thousands)
2026
2025
2025
Balances (1)
2025
2025
to Date
Non-interest bearing demand
$
651,282
$
670,786
$
692,780
$
89,274
$
552,074
$
547,401
(12
)%
Interest-bearing demand
1,152,888
1,137,730
1,137,362
185,802
931,854
930,031
5
Savings
649,302
635,329
647,428
104,792
542,579
551,280
9
Money market
493,432
464,843
488,633
52,470
370,709
405,326
25
Total non-maturity deposits
2,946,904
2,908,688
2,966,203
432,338
2,397,216
2,434,038
5
Time
920,811
912,594
981,993
98,951
894,772
862,773
4
Total deposits
$
3,867,715
$
3,821,282
$
3,948,196
$
531,289
$
3,291,988
$
3,296,811
5
%
Acquired Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank (WGSB) Balances are as of August 1, 2025.
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED
Three Months Ended
March 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2026
2025
Interest and dividend income
Loans
$
48,658
$
41,804
Securities available for sale
6,204
5,283
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
155
137
Interest-earning deposits with other banks
233
314
Total interest and dividend income
55,250
47,538
Interest expense
Deposits
14,889
15,512
Borrowings
3,489
3,019
Total interest expense
18,378
18,531
Net interest income
36,872
29,007
Provision for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities
-
636
Provision for credit losses on loans
305
(57
)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
36,567
28,428
Non-interest income
Trust and investment management fee income
4,115
3,916
Customer service fees
4,102
3,525
(Loss) gain on available-for-sale debt securities, net
(1,008
)
-
Mortgage banking income
682
456
Bank-owned life insurance income
1,987
614
Customer derivative income
329
212
Other income
207
195
Total non-interest income
10,414
8,918
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
15,773
13,733
Occupancy and equipment
4,036
3,325
Depreciation
1,134
1,049
Loss (gain) on premises and equipment, net
134
90
Outside services
464
482
Professional services
349
592
Communication
248
166
Marketing
605
518
Amortization of intangible assets
582
233
FDIC assessment
577
456
Acquisition, conversion and other expenses
1,455
239
Provision for unfunded commitments
(226
)
(74
)
Other expenses
4,696
3,842
Total non-interest expense
29,827
24,651
Income before income taxes
17,154
12,695
Income tax expense
3,617
2,484
Net income
$
13,537
$
10,211
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.81
$
0.67
Diluted
0.81
0.66
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
16,728
15,304
Diluted
16,804
15,393
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (5 Quarter Trend) - UNAUDITED
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
Interest and dividend income
Loans
$
48,658
$
50,164
$
48,426
$
42,726
$
41,804
Securities and other
6,204
6,327
6,355
5,474
5,283
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
155
235
217
212
137
Interest-earning deposits with other banks
233
645
924
276
314
Total interest and dividend income
55,250
57,371
55,922
48,688
47,538
Interest expense
Deposits
14,889
16,083
16,419
15,511
15,512
Borrowings
3,489
2,671
2,544
3,282
3,019
Total interest expense
18,378
18,754
18,963
18,793
18,531
Net interest income
36,872
38,617
36,959
29,895
29,007
Provision for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities
-
-
-
-
636
Provision (benefit) for credit losses on loans
305
416
3,749
528
(57
)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
36,567
38,201
33,210
29,367
28,428
Non-interest income
Trust and investment management fee income
4,115
3,984
3,903
4,263
3,916
Customer service fees
4,102
4,528
4,311
3,589
3,525
(Loss) gain on available-for-sale debt securities, net (1)
(1,008
)
(428
)
41
(4,942
)
-
Mortgage banking income
682
485
423
605
456
Bank-owned life insurance income
1,987
695
665
602
614
Customer derivative income
329
735
962
104
212
Other income
207
326
262
425
195
Total non-interest income
10,414
10,325
10,567
4,646
8,918
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
15,773
16,588
15,939
14,274
13,733
Occupancy and equipment
4,036
3,780
3,879
3,546
3,325
Depreciation
1,134
1,153
1,078
1,023
1,049
Loss (gain) on premises and equipment, net
134
370
(206
)
3
90
Outside services
464
564
514
457
482
Professional services
349
407
296
514
592
Communication
248
271
246
194
166
Marketing
605
181
655
682
518
Amortization of intangible assets
582
582
466
233
233
FDIC assessment
577
539
462
464
456
Acquisition, conversion and other expenses
1,455
4,170
4,978
1,205
239
Provision for unfunded commitments
(226
)
725
145
-
(74
)
Other expenses
4,696
4,469
4,287
3,943
3,842
Total non-interest expense
29,827
33,799
32,739
26,538
24,651
Income before income taxes
17,154
14,727
11,038
7,475
12,695
Income tax expense
3,617
2,966
2,183
1,383
2,484
Net income
$
13,537
$
11,761
$
8,855
$
6,092
$
10,211
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.81
$
0.70
$
0.55
$
0.40
$
0.67
Diluted
0.81
0.70
0.54
0.40
0.66
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
16,728
16,696
16,231
15,321
15,304
Diluted
16,804
16,757
16,284
15,372
15,393
The $4.9 million loss in June 2025 includes a $4.5 million loss on corporate debt securities and $549 thousand on a matured debt security.
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS (Fully Taxable Equivalent (Non-GAAP) - Annualized) - UNAUDITED
Quarters Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
Earning assets
Interest-earning deposits with other banks
3.90
%
4.53
%
4.49
%
4.68
%
4.55
%
Available-for-sale debt securities
4.05
4.03
4.14
3.86
3.80
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
5.68
10.72
7.71
7.20
4.78
Loans:
Commercial real estate
5.68
5.74
5.88
5.76
5.58
Commercial and industrial
6.13
6.34
6.45
6.41
6.57
Residential real estate
4.64
4.75
4.42
4.14
4.22
Consumer
6.90
7.27
7.23
6.98
7.03
Total loans
5.50
5.59
5.60
5.48
5.42
Total earning assets
5.27
%
5.36
%
5.36
%
5.23
%
5.16
%
Funding liabilities
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
1.30
%
1.39
%
1.42
%
1.44
%
1.41
%
Savings
0.56
0.54
0.64
0.71
0.71
Money market
2.28
2.43
2.59
2.75
2.77
Time
3.41
3.53
3.64
3.91
4.11
Total interest-bearing deposits
1.91
2.01
2.12
2.28
2.31
Borrowings
5.62
5.43
4.04
4.85
4.61
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2.19
%
2.20
%
2.27
%
2.51
%
2.52
%
Net interest spread
3.08
3.16
3.09
2.72
2.64
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(1)
3.54
3.62
3.56
3.23
3.17
Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in tables I-J for additional information.
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
AVERAGE BALANCES - UNAUDITED
Quarters Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
(in thousands)
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
Assets
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (1)
$
24,230
$
56,502
$
81,709
$
23,643
$
27,999
Available-for-sale debt securities (2)
643,647
644,929
631,572
591,462
587,878
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
11,062
8,696
11,168
11,804
11,623
Loans:
Commercial real estate
2,001,851
1,954,841
1,887,267
1,766,720
1,759,321
Commercial and industrial
486,295
480,529
483,380
469,816
469,331
Residential real estate
998,862
1,021,309
963,311
804,469
820,837
Consumer
127,693
126,953
120,941
109,023
104,413
Total loans (3)
3,614,701
3,583,632
3,454,899
3,150,028
3,153,902
Total earning assets
4,293,640
4,293,759
4,179,348
3,776,937
3,781,402
Cash and due from banks
36,278
40,291
38,709
29,861
29,972
Allowance for credit losses
(34,195
)
(33,905
)
(31,246
)
(28,786
)
(29,143
)
Goodwill and other intangible assets
157,921
158,507
139,822
123,062
123,295
Other assets
215,852
211,317
191,446
169,540
171,477
Total assets
$
4,669,496
$
4,669,969
$
4,518,079
$
4,070,614
$
4,077,003
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
$
1,121,021
$
1,127,456
$
1,059,214
$
906,557
$
916,129
Savings
642,717
640,577
617,314
545,304
547,672
Money market
469,496
473,574
432,952
392,034
401,268
Time
922,180
939,353
961,054
883,491
853,105
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,155,414
3,180,960
3,070,534
2,727,386
2,718,174
Borrowings
251,985
195,139
250,110
271,410
265,780
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,407,399
3,376,099
3,320,644
2,998,796
2,983,954
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
659,506
705,245
647,981
545,308
560,310
Other liabilities
60,814
56,025
46,962
57,268
66,589
Total liabilities
4,127,719
4,137,369
4,015,587
3,601,372
3,610,853
Total shareholders' equity
541,777
532,600
502,492
469,242
466,150
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,669,496
$
4,669,969
$
4,518,079
$
4,070,614
$
4,077,003
Total average interest-bearing deposits with other banks is net of Federal Reserve daily cash letter.
Average balances for available-for-sale debt securities are based on amortized cost.
Total average loans include non-accruing loans and loans held for sale.
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED
At or for the Quarters Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
(in thousands)
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
Non-accruing loans:
Commercial real estate
$
12,620
$
1,497
$
697
$
1,033
$
1,091
Commercial and industrial
1,139
1,113
1,221
1,344
1,354
Residential real estate
8,206
7,719
6,541
6,411
4,557
Consumer
1,176
1,265
1,051
944
1,084
Total non-accruing loans
23,141
11,594
9,510
9,732
8,086
Non-performing available-for-sale debt securities
1,329
2,203
2,203
2,403
4,960
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Total non-performing assets
$
24,470
$
13,797
$
11,713
$
12,135
$
13,046
Total non-accruing loans/total loans
0.65
%
0.32
%
0.27
%
0.31
%
0.26
%
Total non-performing assets/total assets
0.52
0.29
0.25
0.30
0.32
PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS
Balance at beginning of period
$
34,052
$
33,940
$
28,885
$
28,614
$
28,744
Charged-off loans
(97
)
(318
)
(353
)
(266
)
(84
)
Recoveries on charged-off loans
55
14
37
9
11
Net loans (charged-off) recovered
(42
)
(304
)
(316
)
(257
)
(73
)
ACL established on PCD loans
-
-
1,622
-
-
Provision for credit losses on loans
305
416
3,749
528
(57
)
Balance at end of period
$
34,315
$
34,052
$
33,940
$
28,885
$
28,614
Allowance for credit losses/total loans
0.96
%
0.94
%
0.95
%
0.92
%
0.92
%
Allowance for credit losses/non-accruing loans
148
294
357
297
354
NET LOAN (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES
Commercial real estate
$
-
$
-
$
(224
)
$
-
$
-
Commercial and industrial
35
(256
)
18
(204
)
(37
)
Residential real estate
8
8
(112
)
6
4
Consumer
(85
)
(56
)
2
(59
)
(40
)
Total, net
$
(42
)
$
(304
)
$
(316
)
$
(257
)
$
(73
)
Net charge-offs (recoveries) (QTD annualized)/average loans
-
%
0.03
%
0.04
%
0.03
%
0.01
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) (YTD annualized)/average loans
-
0.03
0.02
0.02
0.01
PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE DEBT SECURITIES
Balance at beginning of period
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
1,204
$
568
Charged-off interest receivable on available-for-sale debt securities
-
-
-
-
-
Provision for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities
-
-
-
-
636
Charged-off previously provisioned allowance for credit loss
-
-
-
(1,204
)
-
Balance at end of period
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
1,204
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED
At or for the Quarters Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
(in thousands)
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
Net income
(R)
$
13,537
$
11,761
$
8,855
$
6,092
$
10,211
Non-core items:
Loss (gain) on available-for-sale debt securities, net (6)
-
428
(41
)
4,942
-
Loss (gain) on premises and equipment, net
134
370
(206
)
3
90
Provision on non-PCD acquired loans
-
-
3,954
-
-
Acquisition, conversion and other expenses
1,455
4,170
4,978
1,205
239
Income tax expense (1)
(392
)
(1,225
)
(2,141
)
(1,492
)
(80
)
Total non-core items (2)
1,197
3,743
6,544
4,658
249
Core earnings (2)
(A)
$
14,734
$
15,504
$
15,399
$
10,750
$
10,460
Net interest income
(B)
$
36,872
$
38,617
$
36,959
$
29,895
$
29,007
Non-interest income
10,414
10,325
10,567
4,646
8,918
Total revenue
47,286
48,942
47,526
34,541
37,925
Loss (gain) on available-for-sale debt securities, net (6)
-
428
(41
)
4,942
-
Total core revenue (2)
(C)
$
47,286
$
49,370
$
47,485
$
39,483
$
37,925
Total non-interest expense
29,827
33,799
32,739
26,538
24,651
Non-core expenses:
(Loss) gain on premises and equipment, net
(134
)
(370
)
206
(3
)
(90
)
Acquisition, conversion and other expenses
(1,455
)
(4,170
)
(4,978
)
(1,205
)
(239
)
Total non-core expenses (2)
(1,589
)
(4,540
)
(4,772
)
(1,208
)
(329
)
Core non-interest expense (2)
(D)
$
28,238
$
29,259
$
27,967
$
25,330
$
24,322
Total revenue
47,286
48,942
47,526
34,541
37,925
Total non-interest expense
29,827
33,799
32,739
26,538
24,651
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue(2)
(S)
$
17,459
$
15,143
$
14,787
$
8,003
$
13,274
Core revenue(2)
47,286
49,370
47,485
39,483
37,925
Core non-interest expense(2)
28,238
29,259
27,967
25,330
24,322
Core pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue(2)
(U)
$
19,048
$
20,111
$
19,518
$
14,153
$
13,603
(in millions)
Average earning assets
(E)
$
4,294
$
4,294
$
4,179
$
3,777
$
3,781
Average assets
(F)
4,669
4,670
4,518
4,071
4,077
Average shareholders' equity
(G)
542
533
499
469
466
Average tangible shareholders' equity (2) (3)
(H)
384
374
360
346
343
Tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2) (3)
(I)
380
374
362
346
343
Tangible assets, period-end (2) (3)
(J)
4,519
4,526
4,563
3,989
3,940
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED
At or for the Quarters Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
(in thousands)
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
Common shares outstanding, period-end
(K)
16,742
16,702
16,689
15,322
15,317
Average diluted shares outstanding
(L)
16,804
16,757
16,284
15,372
15,393
Core earnings per share, diluted (2)
(A/L)
$
0.88
$
0.93
$
0.95
$
0.70
$
0.68
Tangible book value per share, period-end (2)
(I/K)
22.71
22.41
21.70
22.58
22.47
Tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2)
(I/J)
8.42
8.27
7.94
8.67
8.73
Performance ratios (4)
GAAP return on assets
1.18
%
1.00
%
0.78
%
0.60
%
1.02
%
Core return on assets (2)
(A/F)
1.28
1.32
1.35
1.06
1.04
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets(2)
(S/F)
1.52
1.29
1.30
0.79
1.32
Core pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (2)
(U/F)
1.65
1.71
1.71
1.39
1.35
GAAP return on equity
10.13
8.76
6.99
5.21
8.88
Core return on equity (2)
(A/G)
11.03
11.55
12.16
9.19
9.09
Return on tangible equity (1) (2)
(R+Q)/H
14.77
12.94
10.07
7.26
12.27
Core return on tangible equity (1) (2)
(A+Q)/H
16.03
16.91
17.23
12.66
12.57
Efficiency ratio (2) (5)
(D-OQ)/(C+N)
56.92
57.24
56.70
62.10
62.00
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (2)
(B+P)/E
3.54
3.62
3.56
3.23
3.17
Supplementary data (in thousands)
Taxable equivalent adjustment for efficiency ratio
(N)
$
1,044
$
766
$
738
$
706
$
717
Franchise taxes included in non-interest expense
(O)
146
(22
)
158
141
131
Tax equivalent adjustment for net interest margin
(P)
554
595
574
560
568
Intangible amortization
(Q)
582
582
466
233
233
Assumes a marginal tax rate of 24.65% for the first quarter 2026 and third and fourth quarters of 2025 and 24.26% in the first and second quarters of 2025.
Non-GAAP financial measure.
Tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Tangible assets is computed by taking total assets less the intangible assets at period-end.
All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.
Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing core non-interest expense net of franchise taxes and intangible amortization divided by core revenue on a fully taxable equivalent basis.
The $4.9 million loss in the second quarter 2025 includes a $4.5 million loss on corporate debt securities and $549 thousand on a matured debt security.
SOURCE: Bar Harbor Bank & Trust
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/bar-harbor-bankshares-reports-first-quarter-2026-results-declares-in-1159423