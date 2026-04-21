Total passenger traffic up 5.5% YoY in March
International passenger traffic up 12.2% YoY in March; up 15.6% YoY in Argentina
Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company"), one of the world's leading private airport operators, reported today a 5.5% year-on-year (YoY) increase in passenger traffic in March 2026.
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Monthly Passenger Traffic Performance (In million PAX)
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2026 vs. 2025)
Statistics
Mar'26
Mar'25
% Var.
YTD'26
YTD'25
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
3,686
3,775
-2.4%
10,652
10,639
0.1%
International Passengers (thousands)
3,000
2,675
12.2%
8,907
7,835
13.7%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
755
601
25.6%
2,237
1,894
18.1%
Total Passengers (thousands)
7,441
7,051
5.5%
21,795
20,368
7.0%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons) Excl. Argentina1
17.4
16.8
3.5%
46.1
45.9
0.5%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
73.9
71.5
3.3%
213.5
206.3
3.5%
1 In Argentina, cargo volume data remains under review to ensure consistency and accuracy.
Passenger Traffic Overview
Total passenger traffic increased by 5.5% in March compared to the same month in 2025. Domestic traffic decreased by 2.4% YoY, mainly driven by a decline in Argentina, partially offset by YoY improvements in Brazil and Ecuador. International traffic, meanwhile, grew by 12.2%, with all operating countries contributing positively on a YoY basis except Brazil, including double-digit growth in Argentina, Italy, and Ecuador. March performance in Armenia was partially impacted by disruptions related to the conflict in Iran, which led to flight cancellations and airspace restrictions across the region.
In Argentina, total passenger traffic increased by 2.7% year-over-year in March, driven by strong international demand, which more than offset a decline in domestic traffic amid a tough comparison base following a strong 2025. Domestic traffic declined by 4.3% year-over-year, reflecting reduced capacity from Aerolíneas Argentinas and Flybondi, partially offset by increased activity from JetSMART. The top three domestic destinations were Bariloche, Iguazú, and Córdoba. International traffic remained robust, rising by 15.6% year-over-year, supported by low-cost carriers such as JetSMART, Flybondi, Copa, Arajet, and LEVEL. The top three international destinations in March were Rio de Janeiro, Santiago, and São Paulo.
In Italy, passenger traffic increased by 9.3% YoY, driven by double-digit growth in the international segment, partially offset by a decline in domestic traffic. International passenger traffic, which accounted for nearly 80% of total traffic, rose by 12.4% YoY, reflecting solid performance at both Florence and Pisa airports. Domestic passenger traffic declined slightly by 0.3% YoY, primarily due to lower volumes at Florence airport, partially offset by increases at Pisa airport.
In Brazil, total passenger traffic increased by 12.2% year-over-year, reflecting improved traffic trends following a sustained period of challenges in the aviation environment. Domestic traffic, which accounted for nearly 60% of total traffic, rose by 2.5% year-over-year, while transit passengers increased by a strong 29.9% year-over-year. Growth was also supported by a post-Carnival rebound in corporate demand, with Brasília benefiting from its position as a key secondary hub within the domestic network.
In Uruguay, total passenger traffic, predominantly international, increased by 7.6% year-over-year, following a strong summer season, including higher frequencies and the addition of temporary routes. Among other developments, Azul launched a new Montevideo-Belo Horizonte route, operating two weekly frequencies.
In Ecuador, where security concerns persist, passenger traffic performed well, increasing by 8.0% YoY. International traffic increased by 13.7% YoY, supported by strong performance on routes to Europe. Domestic traffic rose by 3.3% YoY, although high airfares continued to weigh on travel demand.
In Armenia, passenger traffic increased by 4.4% year-over-year, driven by the addition of new airlines and routes, as well as increased frequencies. Notably, in October 2025, Wizz Air established a new base at Yerevan's Zvartnots Airport, deploying two aircraft and launching ten new direct routes to Europe. March performance was partially impacted by disruptions related to the conflict in Iran, which led to flight cancellations and airspace restrictions across the region.
Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Cargo volume, excluding Argentina, increased by 3.5% year-over-year, driven by strong double-digit growth in Armenia and Brazil, which was partially offset by declines in Italy, Uruguay, and Ecuador. By country, performance was as follows: Armenia (+24.5%), Brazil (+18.6%), Uruguay (-16.8%), Ecuador (-14.6%), and Italy (-20.0%). In Argentina, cargo volume data remains under review to ensure consistency and accuracy.
Aircraft movements increased by 3.3% YoY, with positive contributions from all countries of operation except Ecuador, which recorded a slight decline. Performance by country was as follows: Italy (+11.8%), Brazil (+10.3%), Armenia (+1.3%), Argentina (+1.0%), Uruguay (+1.0%), and Ecuador (-0.3%). Argentina, Brazil, and Italy accounted for more than 80% of total aircraft movements in March.
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2026 vs. 2025)
Mar'26
Mar'25
% Var.
YTD'26
YTD'25
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina
4,263
4,152
2.7%
12,835
12,168
5.5%
Italy
699
640
9.3%
1,746
1,630
7.1%
Brazil
1,427
1,272
12.2%
4,177
3,726
12.1%
Uruguay
218
203
7.6%
677
654
3.5%
Ecuador
450
417
8.0%
1,215
1,134
7.2%
Armenia
385
368
4.4%
1,145
1,055
8.5%
TOTAL
7,441
7,051
5.5%
21,795
20,368
7.0%
Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina1
u.r.
17,558
u.r.
u.r.
50,047
u.r.
Italy
909
1,136
-20.0%
2,578
3,224
-20.0%
Brazil
6,557
5,530
18.6%
15,135
15,277
-0.9%
Uruguay
2,685
3,226
-16.8%
7,991
8,889
-10.1%
Ecuador
2,937
3,439
-14.6%
8,344
8,957
-6.8%
Armenia
4,262
3,425
24.5%
12,060
9,554
26.2%
TOTAL Excl Argentina
17,350
16,756
3.5%
46,109
45,900
0.5%
1 In Argentina, cargo volume data remains under review to ensure consistency and accuracy
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
41,785
41,370
1.0%
123,217
119,427
3.2%
Italy
6,331
5,662
11.8%
15,788
14,767
6.9%
Brazil
13,369
12,117
10.3%
36,743
34,583
6.2%
Uruguay
3,092
3,060
1.0%
10,374
9,911
4.7%
Ecuador
6,416
6,434
-0.3%
18,687
19,243
-2.9%
Armenia
2,863
2,826
1.3%
8,738
8,335
4.8%
TOTAL
73,856
71,469
3.3%
213,547
206,266
3.5%
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2025, Corporación América Airports served 86.7 million passengers, 9.8% above the 79.0 million passengers served in 2024. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.
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Contacts:
Investor Relations Contact
Patricio Iñaki Esnaola
Email: patricio.esnaola@caairports.com
Phone: +5411 4899-6716