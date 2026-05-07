Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), one of the leading private airport operators in the world, today announced that it will report its First Quarter 2026 results on Wednesday, May 13, before market opens. We remind all participants to connect through the telephone in order to ask questions.

Earnings Release

Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Time: Before Market Opens

Conference Call

Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Time: 10:00am Eastern Time

Executives

Mr. Martín Eurnekian, Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Jorge Arruda, Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Patricio Iñaki Esnaola, Head of Investor Relations

To participate, please dial in

1-646-307-1963 (North America, International Toll Free)

1-800-715-9871 (North America, Toll Free)

Conference ID: 1462327

Webcast (click here)

Recording Playback Numbers

1-800-770-2030 (North America, Toll Free)

1-609-800-9909 (US Toll)

Playback Passcode: 1462327 #

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2025, Corporación América Airports served 86.7 million passengers, 9.8% above the 79.0 million passengers served in 2024. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260507192636/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact

Patricio Iñaki Esnaola

Email: patricio.esnaola@caairports.com

Phone: +5411 4899-6716