Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), one of the leading private airport operators in the world, today announced that it will report its First Quarter 2026 results on Wednesday, May 13, before market opens. We remind all participants to connect through the telephone in order to ask questions.
Earnings Release
Wednesday, May 13, 2026
Time: Before Market Opens
Conference Call
Wednesday, May 13, 2026
Time: 10:00am Eastern Time
Executives
Mr. Martín Eurnekian, Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Jorge Arruda, Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Patricio Iñaki Esnaola, Head of Investor Relations
To participate, please dial in
1-646-307-1963 (North America, International Toll Free)
1-800-715-9871 (North America, Toll Free)
Conference ID: 1462327
Webcast (click here)
Recording Playback Numbers
1-800-770-2030 (North America, Toll Free)
1-609-800-9909 (US Toll)
Playback Passcode: 1462327 #
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2025, Corporación América Airports served 86.7 million passengers, 9.8% above the 79.0 million passengers served in 2024. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260507192636/en/
Contacts:
Investor Relations Contact
Patricio Iñaki Esnaola
Email: patricio.esnaola@caairports.com
Phone: +5411 4899-6716