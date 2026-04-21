

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) reported a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $107.904 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $109.192 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.7% to $397.622 million from $387.334 million last year.



Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $107.904 Mln. vs. $109.192 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.56 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $397.622 Mln vs. $387.334 Mln last year.



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