Clearwater, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - TelyRx Holdings Inc. (TSX: TELY) ("TelyRx" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, technology-enabled healthcare and pharmacy services company, today filed audited financial statements for TelyRx, Inc., its wholly-owned subsidiary and reverse takeover acquirer, on SEDAR+ for the year ended December 31, 2025. All dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars.

Highlights for the Year and Fourth Quarter of 2025

Revenue increased to $42.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $9.5 million for the period ended December 31, 2024, and increased to $14.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $12.3 million in the third quarter of 2025 1 and $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024

increased to $42.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $9.5 million for the period ended December 31, 2024, and increased to $14.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $12.3 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 Number of Prescriptions Filled increased to 177,713 in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 149,857 in the third quarter of 2025 and 53,390 in the fourth quarter of 2024

increased to 177,713 in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 149,857 in the third quarter of 2025 and 53,390 in the fourth quarter of 2024 First quarter 2026 results with full financials to be released in May 2026

"Our record fourth quarter and year end 2025 revenue is further testament to the fact that Americans are choosing a better way to access their prescriptions," said Vanessa Slowey, CEO of TelyRx. "We have grown revenues consistently quarter over quarter. We are doing it by giving people the choice, flexibility and convenience that the traditional pharmacy and insurance models simply don't offer, all within one of the fastest growing segments of the U.S. healthcare market."

The cash-pay prescription market is the fastest growing segment of the approximately $806 billion U.S. prescription drug market2. TelyRx's vertically integrated business model delivers essential medication directly to consumers with less time, cost and complexity.

About TelyRx Holdings Inc.

TelyRx is a technology-enabled healthcare and pharmacy services company operating a digital pharmacy platform connecting patients with independent, state-licensed providers to access over 400 everyday medications across 48 U.S. states and territories. The company fulfills prescriptions through its licensed retail pharmacies and offers fast, convenient delivery of medications directly to patients' doors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements are not historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans, strategies, or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "future", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects," "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements herein, including, without limitation, the risk factors described in the Company's filing statement dated March 24, 2026 filed on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements regarding traditional pharmacy and insurance models and the growth rate of the cash-pay prescription market and are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as may be required in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Non-Financial Metrics

The number of prescriptions is not audited and represents the number of prescriptions filled by TelyRx, Inc. subsidiaries during the applicable period. This is provided for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in our financial statements.

1 Unaudited financial statements of TelyRx, Inc. for the period ended Sept 30, 2025 included within the filing statement of TelyRx dated March 24, 2026 filed on SEDAR+.

2 Source: Tichy EM, Rim MH, Cuellar S, Tadrous M, Schumock GT, Johnson TJ, Newell MK, Hoffman JM. National trends in prescription drug expenditures and projections for 2025. Am J Health Syst Pharm. 2025 Jul 12;82(14):806-821. doi: 10.1093/ajhp/zxaf092. PMID: 40263109.

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Source: TelyRx