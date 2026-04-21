

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $699 million, or $2.14 per share. This compares with $387 million, or $1.16 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.6% to $14.608 billion from $13.213 billion last year.



United Airlines Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $699 Mln. vs. $387 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.14 vs. $1.16 last year. -Revenue: $14.608 Bln vs. $13.213 Bln last year.



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