

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $821.5 million, or $2.28 per share. This compares with $698.4 million, or $1.92 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 22.9% to $2.770 billion from $2.253 billion last year.



Intuitive Surgical Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $821.5 Mln. vs. $698.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.28 vs. $1.92 last year. -Revenue: $2.770 Bln vs. $2.253 Bln last year.



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