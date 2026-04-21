Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) today announced that the Company has provided notice to the OTC Markets Group to voluntarily withdraw its common shares from trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States. It is expected that its common shares will no longer trade on the OTCQB after the close of trading on April 24, 2026.

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "IP." U.S. shareholders may continue to hold their shares and may transact through their broker's international trading capabilities or through the over-the-counter pink sheets market.

The decision to withdraw from the OTCQB followed a review of the costs and administrative requirements associated with maintaining the dual listing relative to the current level of U.S. trading activity.

ImagineAR remains committed to building shareholder value. The company will focus its resources on strengthening and expanding its intellectual property portfolio while actively pursuing strategic partnerships and licensing. opportunities, and transactions aligned with high-growth technology sectors.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) is an augmented reality (AR) platform, ImagineAR.com, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR immersive campaigns with no programming or technology experience. FameDays, wholly owned subsidiary, is a cutting-edge developer of immersive entertainment centers, integrating AR/ AI and interactive technology to create fully immersive, high-impact experiences. The large-scale venues redefine storytelling by blending pre-rendered visuals, augmented reality overlays, and real-time interactivity, offering audiences a next-generation entertainment experience with limitless creative possibilities.

For more information or to explore working with ImagineAR, please email info@imaginear.com, or visit www.imagineAR.com.

All trademarks of the property of respective owners.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved."

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293677

Source: Imagine AR Inc.