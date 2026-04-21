Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - J2 Metals Inc. (TSXV: JTWO) ("J2" or the "Company") announces, further to its press release dated April 20, 2026 announcing the closing of the plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") to spin-off of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Twenty Mile Metals Inc. ("Spinco"), that the new common shares of J2 distributed thereunder have been assigned a new CUSIP of 480931104.

As previously advised, under the Arrangement, the holders of common shares of J2 (the "J2 Shares") are entitled to receive one new J2 Share (each a "New Common Share") and 0.21921 of a common share of Spinco (each a "Spinco Share") for each J2 Share held. The New Common Shares will replace the existing J2 Shares. Trading under the new CUSIP for the New Common Shares will commence at the open on April 27, 2026.

All J2 holders of record on April 27, 2026, will receive Spinco Share entitlements. Holders of J2 subscription receipts will not receive Spinco Share entitlements in respect of the underlying J2 Shares. The payment date for the Spinco Shares is expected to be April 30, 2026.

The Company will provide further updates on the status of the listing of the Spinco Shares in due course.

About J2 Metals Inc.

J2 Metals Inc. (TSXV: JTWO) (FSE: OO1) is advancing gold and silver exploration projects with historical production or significant drill results in established mining jurisdictions in Mexico, Québec, and Alaska. The Company's Sierra Plata silver-gold-antimony project in Zacualpan, Mexico hosts multiple past-producing silver-gold mines, confirming its high-grade mineral endowment. At the Miniac Project in Québec's Abitibi Greenstone Belt, historical and Phase I drilling have confirmed strong discovery potential, with reported grades of up to 4.8 g/t gold and 6.9% zinc over 0.3m (DDH DV-80). Recent high-resolution geophysical surveys have identified 19 high-priority targets along a largely untested 7-kilometre conductive horizon, which will be evaluated in a planned Phase II drill program. The Napoleon Project in the Fortymile district of Alaska is located within a prolific placer gold camp that has produced up to one million ounces of gold, with known hard-rock mineralization limited to the Napoleon area. Rock-chip samples grading up to 596 g/t gold, together with historical drilling by Teck and Kennecott reporting intercepts such as 8.9 g/t gold over 3m and 0.9 g/t gold over 79m, indicate a robust mineralizing system with district-scale discovery potential.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this release has been reviewed and approved by Graham Giles, P.Geo., J2's VP Exploration, who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or" should" occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, including: completion of the Arrangement or the Effective Date and the listing status of the Spinco Shares, are all forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward- looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by J2, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability to complete proposed exploration work, the results of exploration, continued availability of capital, and changes in general economic, market and business conditions. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. J2 does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States and is not intended for distribution to U.S. newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293636

Source: J2 Metals Inc.