

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kazmira Therapeutics has just rolled out 1Cannabis, an online platform aimed at boosting knowledge about prescription cannabinoid therapies for both healthcare providers and patients.



This platform features three organized programs centered around cannabidiol or CBD. First, there's CBD001, a 30-minute course for patients that covers the basics of CBD. Then we have CBD101, a 90-minute program designed for clinicians that dives into cannabinoid science, safety, and how CBD interacts with other drugs.



For those looking for something more in-depth, CBD201 is on the way; it will tackle clinical protocols and tailored treatment strategies.



Pulak Sharma, co-founder and co-CEO of Kazmira, mentioned that this initiative aims to fill a major gap in education when it comes to cannabinoid care, especially as more people seek alternatives to traditional treatments.



He pointed out that doctors often hit roadblocks with standard prescriptions and struggle to find reliable training resources on CBD therapies.



Another feature of the platform is its connection with Cope Now, which plans to enhance clinical access through telemedicine services starting in May. This will allow providers to assess and monitor patients using cannabinoid treatments more easily.



Medical advisor Rachit Marwaha stressed the need for proper documentation and awareness, noting that research reveals a significant lack of recorded cannabis use in patient medical records. The goal of these programs is to foster informed discussions between doctors and patients based on solid evidence.



This launch comes on the heels of Kazmira's recent introduction of its compounding pharmacy operations, right as healthcare systems, including projects from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, are starting to look into structured approaches for cannabinoid-based treatments.



The CBD001 and CBD101 courses are available for free across the country, while the advanced CBD201 program is still in development and will eventually be offered as a paid course.



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