

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK government is planning to enforce a new legal rule that limits smartphone use in schools throughout England. This move aims to strengthen classroom discipline policies significantly.



Education minister Jacqui Smith shared in the House of Lords that they'll be tweaking the Children's Wellbeing and Schools Bill to provide legal backing for existing guidelines. This means schools will be required to stick to rules that limit phone use, which many already do.



According to the Department for Education, this change will give a 'legal force' to the current policies. The political reactions have been a mixed bag. Conservative education spokesperson Laura Trott praised the initiative, calling it a good step towards enhancing behavior and academic performance in classrooms.



On the flip side, the Liberal Democrats emphasized that schools would need funding to make this work, especially when it comes to secure storage options for phones.



There's talk about stricter rules, like making sure phones are turned off and out of sight during school hours. Some schools already use lockers or sealed bags to help with this. The proposal might also consider exemptions for older students, boarders, and those who need to use their phones for health reasons.



From April onwards, Ofsted will be keeping an eye on schools' mobile phone policies as part of their inspections, which adds another layer of oversight.



Even though most schools have some restrictions on phone use, education leaders believe that more funding and broader regulations especially concerning social media use outside school will be crucial for this policy to truly work.



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