

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air New Zealand (AIZ.AX) announced that Chief Financial Officer Richard Thomson has resigned from his role and will leave the airline on 28 August 2026. The company has commenced a search for a new Chief Financial Officer. Richard rejoined Air New Zealand in March 2021 as Chief Financial Officer, having previously held senior commercial and finance roles within the airline.



Air New Zealand CEO Nikhil Ravishankar said: 'Richard has been Chief Financial Officer of Air New Zealand during one of the most significant periods in our history. Richard is highly respected across Air New Zealand, the capital markets and the aviation sector and has made a lasting contribution to the airline.'



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