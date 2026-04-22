

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Mercury (MCY.AX) announced that it has upgraded its fiscal 2026 EBITDAF guidance to NZ$1.05 billion from NZ$1.0 billion. The company said this reflects disciplined portfolio management and higher forecast renewable generation from hydro and new generation.



Mercury also stated that it delivered a strong third quarter, with higher renewable generation and disciplined portfolio management supporting trading margin of NZ$325 million, up 27% on PCP.



Shares of Mercury NZ are trading at NZ$6.62, up 2.16%.



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