

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Perpetual (PVQ.F, PPT.AX) reported total AUM was A$219.2 billion as at 31 March 2026, a decrease of 3.6% compared to A$227.5 billion as at 31 December 2025. The company said the decrease was due to unfavourable currency movements of A$3.6 billion, net outflows of A$2.8 billion, and negative market movements of A$1.9 billion. Perpetual reconfirmed its' total expense growth guidance for fiscal 2026 of approximately 1% to 2% for the year.



Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Bernard Reilly said, 'In the March quarter, our Corporate Trust business continued to deliver consistent growth for Perpetual, benefiting both from growth from existing clients and new client wins. The securitisation market, which supports our Debt Markets Services division, was robust through the quarter in the non-bank client segment, and we attracted new clients in our Managed Funds Services and Digital and Markets divisions.'



Perpetual shares are trading at A$16.39, down 1.27%.



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