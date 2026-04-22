Located in the Indian state of Gujarat, the ground-mounted solar plant uses n-type TOPCon bifacial modules based on POE-POE encapsulation technology. India Kosol Energie has completed a 142 MW ground-mounted solar project for Coal India Ltd in Gujarat, using n-type TOPCon bifacial modules with POE-POE encapsulation. The project is located in Bhadramali village in Deesa taluka, Banaskantha district, in the Indian state of Gujarat. The company said it completed the plant within nine months after taking over a partially executed project. Kosol Energie said the project had previously been stalled ...

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