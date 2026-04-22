

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Bank of Queensland Limited (BKQNY) announced a profit for first half that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled A$136 million, or A$0.201 per share. This compares with A$171 million, or A$0.248 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 9.2% to A$1.975 billion from A$2.174 billion last year.



Bank of Queensland Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: A$136 Mln. vs. A$171 Mln. last year. -EPS: A$0.201 vs. A$0.248 last year. -Revenue: A$1.975 Bln vs. A$2.174 Bln last year.



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