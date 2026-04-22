

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - EQT AB (EQT.ST) on Wednesday reported a sharp decline in inflows for the first quarter, while assets under management remained broadly stable.



Gross inflows fell to €2.6 billion from €12 billion in the prior-year period.



Fee-generating assets under management were stable at €142 billion.



Total assets under management declined to €269 billion from €273 billion last year.



Additionally, the company said its previously announced acquisition of Coller Capital is expected to close in the mid to late third quarter of 2026.



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