Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Interim Dividend Exchange Rate

DJ Interim Dividend Exchange Rate

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP) Interim Dividend Exchange Rate 22-Apr-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 April 2026 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP) ("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company") Interim Dividend Exchange Rate Gulf Keystone announced on 19 March 2026 the declaration of a USD12.5 million interim dividend, equivalent to USD0.0575 per Common Share of the Company. The dividend will be paid on 27 April 2026 to those shareholders that were on the register of members of the Company as at 10 April 2026. Payment information for OSE, LSE and certificated shareholders OSE shareholders Shareholders of GKP shares trading on Euronext Growth Oslo operated by the Oslo Stock Exchange ("OSE") will receive NOK 0.5368 per Common Share, based on the conversion of USD into NOK at a rate of USD1:NOK 9.3350 prevailing on 21 April 2026. LSE shareholders holding CREST Depositary Interests As previously announced, following the implementation on 1 April 2026 of cross border transfers between the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") and the OSE, GKP shares trading on the LSE are now settled by CREST Depositary Interests ("CDIs") issued by Euroclear UK & International Limited ("Euroclear"). The CDIs are held in a nominee account for Euroclear registered in the Norwegian VPS. As the Norwegian VPS does not allow dividend payments in any currency other than NOK, the Company is prevented from offering a currency election for CDI holders and consequently the Euroclear nominee account will be paid NOK 0.5368 per Common Share. CDI holders will in turn receive the equivalent of NOK 0.5368 per Common share in EUR, GBP or USD according to the preferred payment currency of their CREST account. Where a CREST participant has not explicitly set a preferred CREST currency, the system will follow alphabetical order of eligible currencies as set out in the Euroclear International Service Description. This means payment would default to EUR (if the participant can receive EUR), or GBP if not, and finally USD if no EUR or GBP payment account is linked to the CREST account. Shareholders are encouraged to contact their broker or nominee account to confirm their final payment currency for the interim dividend. Certificated shareholders Certificated shareholders continue to be able to select payment in either GBP or USD according to their currency election preference. Certificated shareholders receiving dividends in GBP will receive GBP0.0425 per Common Share, based on the exchange rate of USD1:GBP0.7399 prevailing on 21 April 2026. Enquiries: Gulf Keystone: +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications aclark@gulfkeystone.com FTI Consulting +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Ben Brewerton GKP@fticonsulting.com Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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ISIN: BMG4209G2077 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: GKP LEI Code: 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 Sequence No.: 424619 EQS News ID: 2312214 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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April 22, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)