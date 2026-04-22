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WKN: A2DGZ5 | ISIN: BMG4209G2077 | Ticker-Symbol: GVP1
Tradegate
22.04.26 | 09:04
2,120 Euro
+1,92 % +0,040
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1452,18009:21
2,1402,18509:21
Dow Jones News
22.04.2026 08:33 Uhr
203 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Interim Dividend Exchange Rate

DJ Interim Dividend Exchange Rate 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP) 
Interim Dividend Exchange Rate 
22-Apr-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
22 April 2026 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP) 
 
("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company") 

Interim Dividend Exchange Rate 

Gulf Keystone announced on 19 March 2026 the declaration of a USD12.5 million interim dividend, equivalent to USD0.0575 per 
Common Share of the Company. The dividend will be paid on 27 April 2026 to those shareholders that were on the register 
of members of the Company as at 10 April 2026. 

Payment information for OSE, LSE and certificated shareholders 

OSE shareholders 

Shareholders of GKP shares trading on Euronext Growth Oslo operated by the Oslo Stock Exchange ("OSE") will receive NOK 
0.5368 per Common Share, based on the conversion of USD into NOK at a rate of USD1:NOK 9.3350 prevailing on 21 April 
2026. 

LSE shareholders holding CREST Depositary Interests 

As previously announced, following the implementation on 1 April 2026 of cross border transfers between the London 
Stock Exchange ("LSE") and the OSE, GKP shares trading on the LSE are now settled by CREST Depositary Interests 
("CDIs") issued by Euroclear UK & International Limited ("Euroclear"). The CDIs are held in a nominee account for 
Euroclear registered in the Norwegian VPS. 

As the Norwegian VPS does not allow dividend payments in any currency other than NOK, the Company is prevented from 
offering a currency election for CDI holders and consequently the Euroclear nominee account will be paid NOK 0.5368 per 
Common Share. CDI holders will in turn receive the equivalent of NOK 0.5368 per Common share in EUR, GBP or USD 
according to the preferred payment currency of their CREST account. 

Where a CREST participant has not explicitly set a preferred CREST currency, the system will follow alphabetical order 
of eligible currencies as set out in the Euroclear International Service Description. This means payment would default 
to EUR (if the participant can receive EUR), or GBP if not, and finally USD if no EUR or GBP payment account is linked 
to the CREST account. Shareholders are encouraged to contact their broker or nominee account to confirm their final 
payment currency for the interim dividend. 

Certificated shareholders 

Certificated shareholders continue to be able to select payment in either GBP or USD according to their currency 
election preference. Certificated shareholders receiving dividends in GBP will receive GBP0.0425 per Common Share, based 
on the exchange rate of USD1:GBP0.7399 prevailing on 21 April 2026. 

Enquiries: 
 
Gulf Keystone:                 +44 (0) 20 7514 1400   
 
Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations 
 
& Corporate Communications           aclark@gulfkeystone.com 

FTI Consulting                 +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
 
Ben Brewerton 
                      GKP@fticonsulting.com 
Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     BMG4209G2077 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     GKP 
LEI Code:   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
Sequence No.: 424619 
EQS News ID:  2312214 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2312214&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.