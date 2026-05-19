Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Notice of Annual General Meeting

DJ Notice of Annual General Meeting

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP) Notice of Annual General Meeting 19-May-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 May 2026 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP) ("Gulf Keystone", "GKP", "the Group" or "the Company") Notice of Annual General Meeting Gulf Keystone, a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, today publishes the Notice of Meeting for the Company's upcoming 2026 Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). The 2026 AGM will be held on Friday 19 June 2026 via webcast at 1 P.M. (CEST). Following the publication of the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2025 ("the Annual Report") on 2 April 2026, the Notice of AGM and accompanying proxy forms have today been distributed to shareholders, as required. All documents are available to view on the dedicated AGM page of Gulf Keystone's website (www.gulfkeystone.com/agm) and have also been submitted to the UK's National Storage Mechanism. The AGM will be held via webcast which all Gulf Keystone shareholders are invited to view. Voting of the resolutions at the AGM will be conducted by a poll and we strongly encourage shareholders to vote on all resolutions in advance of the meeting. Full details of the operation and arrangements for the AGM, as well as instructions for joining the webcast and voting, are available on Gulf Keystone's website (www.gulfkeystone.com/agm) and in the Notice of AGM. Enquiries: Gulf Keystone: +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications aclark@gulfkeystone.com FTI Consulting +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Ben Brewerton GKP@fticonsulting.com Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

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ISIN: BMG4209G2077 Category Code: NOA TIDM: GKP LEI Code: 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 Sequence No.: 427729 EQS News ID: 2328980 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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May 19, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)