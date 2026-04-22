

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday.



The greenback climbed to 8-day highs of 1.3474 against the pound and 159.64 against the yen.



The greenback rose to 0.7826 against the franc.



The greenback advanced to an 8-day high of 1.1718 against the euro, from an early 4-day low of 1.1791.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 1.30 against the pound, 161.00 against the yen, 0.81 against the franc and 1.15 against the euro.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News