

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Reckitt Benckiser Group (3RB.DE, RKT.L) reported that Core Reckitt delivered first quarter LFL net revenue growth of 1.3%, impacted by very low seasonal incidence, weak categories in Europe and geopolitical disruption. Excluding seasonal OTC, Core Reckitt delivered 3.1% growth. Core Reckitt + MJN net revenue was 3.13 billion pounds, with LFL growth of 0.6%. First quarter Group Net Revenue was 3.25 billion pounds, a decline of 11.8% which reflects the impact of foreign exchange headwinds and the prior year's contribution from Essential Home. Group LFL revenue growth was 0.6%, for the quarter.



Looking forward, the Group maintained fiscal 2026 LFL net revenue outlook for Core Reckitt of 4% to 5%.



At last close, Reckitt Benckiser shares were trading at 5,066.00 pence, up 3.01%.



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