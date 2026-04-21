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WKN: 865324 | ISIN: US0482091008 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
21.04.26 | 22:00
2,450 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATLANTIC AMERICAN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATLANTIC AMERICAN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.04.2026 22:30 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Atlantic American Corporation Receives Nasdaq Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-K Filing

ATLANTA, Georgia, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic American Corporation (Nasdaq: AAME) announced today that on April 17, 2026, the Company received a notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC stating that because the Company had not yet filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the "Form 10-K"), the Company is no longer in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Nasdaq notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock on The Nasdaq Global Market. The Company has 60 calendar days from the date of the notice to submit to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance. If Nasdaq accepts the Company's plan, then Nasdaq may grant the Company up to 180 calendar days from the Form 10-K's original due date to regain compliance. The Company continues to work diligently to file the Form 10-K as promptly as practicable. If the Company is unable to file the Form 10-K within 60 calendar days from the date of the notice, the Company intends to submit to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance.

Atlantic American Corporation is an insurance holding company involved through its subsidiary companies in specialty markets of the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. Its principal insurance subsidiaries are American Southern Insurance Company, American Safety Insurance Company, Bankers Fidelity Life Insurance Company, Bankers Fidelity Assurance Company and Atlantic Capital Life Assurance Company.

Note regarding Private Securities Litigation Reform Act: Except for historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's expectations as to the timing of the filing of the Form 10-K and the Company's ability to submit a compliance plan to Nasdaq. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including the results of the Company's financial reporting procedures and those factors discussed in reports that Atlantic American Corporation files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as may be required by law. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon these forward-looking statements.

For further information contact:
J. Ross Franklin
Chief Financial Officer
Atlantic American Corporation
404-266-5580
Hilton H. Howell, Jr.
Chairman, President & CEO
Atlantic American Corporation
404-266-5505

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.