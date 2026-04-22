Trifork Group AG: Announcement: Trifork North America Appoints Patrick Lamb as Chief Executive Officer

Switzerland, 22nd April 2026

Trifork Group AG



Press Release

Announcement: Trifork North America Appoints Patrick Lamb as Chief Executive Officer

Patrick Lamb has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Trifork North America. He brings to the role direct operational experience as the company's Head of Sales for North America leading the company's commercial growth across the region, with a track record spanning customer acquisition, strategic partnerships, and delivery excellence.



"Patrick has been deeply involved in our North American business-across customers, partnerships, and execution. He understands where we are strong, where we need to improve, and what it takes to grow in this market. That makes him the right person to lead the next phase." Says Jørn Larsen, Founder and CEO of Trifork.



The appointment reflects Trifork's focus on scaling its North American business with clearer priorities and stronger market focus. The company continues to expand its product portfolio while deepening its commitment to customers in mission-critical environments where reliability and long-term outcomes are non-negotiable.



Over the past few years, Trifork has established a presence in North America through a combination of customer engagements, acquisitions and partnerships. This includes work in areas such as Vision AI and Spatial Computing, and collaboration with technology partners. The company has also supported customers with systems where downtime is not an option, including its ongoing work with Energy Transfer to modernize asset intelligence.



"Trifork has built a solid base in North America," said Patrick Lamb. "We've learned where we create the most value and how to align our go-to-market, operations, and delivery capabilities accordingly. Our next step is to execute that with consistency and pace for our customers and for Trifork."



Under his leadership, the focus will be on structured approach to customer engagement and clearer prioritization of capabilities. This includes continuing to invest in areas where Trifork already has traction, such as Spatial Computing, Vision AI, and resilient software development. It also includes developing products and services that can be reused and scaled across customers, such as agentic AI where there is clear demand and practical use cases.



Patrick Lamb succeeds Karan Yadav in the role.



For further information, please contact.

Malthe Kringelbach Iversen, CMO

mki@trifork.com

+45 31 53 65 79