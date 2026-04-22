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WKN: 923003 | ISIN: GB0006436108 | Ticker-Symbol:
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BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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PR Newswire
22.04.2026 10:18 Uhr
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BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Re-enablement of settlement for BRSC shares

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Re-enablement of settlement for BRSC shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 22

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082

Re-enablement of settlement for BRSC shares

Further to the announcement earlier today that a misallocation of securities in BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc/GB0006436108 (as part of the BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc "Scheme of Reconstruction") had resulted in the disablement of the security while the misallocation was resolved, the Company confirms that all allocations have now been corrected across the relevant accounts and the Company's shares have been re-enabled for settlement.

Mr G. Venables

For and on behalf of

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary


Date: 22 April 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.