BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Re-enablement of settlement for BRSC shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 22

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082

Re-enablement of settlement for BRSC shares

Further to the announcement earlier today that a misallocation of securities in BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc/GB0006436108 (as part of the BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc "Scheme of Reconstruction") had resulted in the disablement of the security while the misallocation was resolved, the Company confirms that all allocations have now been corrected across the relevant accounts and the Company's shares have been re-enabled for settlement.

Mr G. Venables

For and on behalf of

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary



Date: 22 April 2026