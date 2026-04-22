BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Re-enablement of settlement for BRSC shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 22
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082
Re-enablement of settlement for BRSC shares
Further to the announcement earlier today that a misallocation of securities in BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc/GB0006436108 (as part of the BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc "Scheme of Reconstruction") had resulted in the disablement of the security while the misallocation was resolved, the Company confirms that all allocations have now been corrected across the relevant accounts and the Company's shares have been re-enabled for settlement.
Mr G. Venables
For and on behalf of
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Date: 22 April 2026