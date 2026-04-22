

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Yesway, Inc., a convenience store operator, announced that it has priced its initial public offering of 14 million shares of Class A common stock at $20.00 per share.



Shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker 'YSWY' on April 22. The offering is expected to close on April 23.



The company granted underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to 2.1 million additional Class A shares at the IPO price, less the underwriting discount.



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