

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's jobless rate increased for the fourth straight month in March to the highest level in nearly a year, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.



The unadjusted unemployment rate rose to 9.7 percent in March from 8.8 percent in February. Moreover, a similar inflation rate was last seen in May 2025.



In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 8.5 percent.



There were 564,900 unemployed people in March, up from 507,100 in the previous month.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, climbed to 30.1 percent from 24.5 percent in February.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 9.2 percent versus 8.4 percent in February.



Data showed that the employment rate decreased to 68.5 percent from 68.7 percent.



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