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WKN: A1W2Q4 | ISIN: US85208M1027 | Ticker-Symbol: 1FA
Tradegate
21.04.26 | 21:50
64,08 Euro
-0,23 % -0,15
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
64,1464,6111:25
64,1364,6011:21
ACCESS Newswire
22.04.2026 11:02 Uhr
122 Leser
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Savannah Bee Company Expands Into Sprouts Farmers Market Nationwide With New and Exclusive Honey Products

Partnership With Sprouts Farmers Market Brings Premium, Innovative Honey Products to Stores Nationwide

SAVANNAH, GA / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Savannah Bee Company has expanded its national retail footprint through a new partnership with Sprouts Farmers Market, launching three SKUs in stores nationwide, including honeycomb, new* Vanilla Honey and new* Citrus Honey (*exclusive to Sprouts for a limited time).

The launch marks a strategic retail expansion for Savannah Bee Company, aligning with Sprouts' focus on premium, natural, and innovative grocery offerings. The assortment includes honeycomb, the brand's signature product; Vanilla Honey, a value-added SKU designed for everyday use across coffee, tea, and baking; and Citrus Honey, designed for everyday use, with tea as a key consumption occasion and versatility across a range of culinary applications.

"Sprouts is an ideal partner for us as we continue to scale distribution while maintaining product integrity and storytelling at shelf," said Ted Dennard, Founder of Savannah Bee Company.

As the leading authority on premium honey, Savannah Bee Company continues to expand access to high-quality, thoughtfully sourced products while driving innovation within the category. Products are now available at Sprouts Farmers Market locations nationwide.

About Savannah Bee Company

Savannah Bee Company was founded in 2002 by lifelong beekeeper Ted Dennard, a global advocate for pollinator conservation. Since its founding, the company has grown into a business rooted in sustainability and education, with 16 retail stores, an e-commerce platform, and a growing presence in grocery and specialty food stores nationwide. In addition to selling world-renowned premium honey, Savannah Bee Company's philanthropic efforts include restoring honeybee populations in Exuma, Bahamas, and co-founding the nonprofit The Bee Cause Project alongside Executive Director Tami Enright. The organization has installed more than 1,200 beehives in schools to support STEM education through beekeeping. For more information, visit SavannahBee.com.

Contact:
Melanie DeFilippis
Coda Public Relations
melanie@codapr.com
+18775704319

SOURCE: Savannah Bee Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/savannah-bee-company-expands-into-sprouts-farmers-market-nationwide-wi-1157508

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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