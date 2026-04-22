SolarEdge has a new commercial focused battery system, with the new model scaling up to as high as 1 MW / 4 MWh depending on the inverter choice.From ESS News SolarEdge is stepping up its commercial and industrial batteries, with a new 197 kWh battery, the CSS-OD 197, featuring a 50 kW or 100 kW battery inverter output. Jacques van der Bijl, Director of C&I products in Europe for SolarEdge, told ESS News that "We are currently represented and installing batteries across most relevant regions in Europe, which includes Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Poland, and France." Previously, ...

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