

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has said the ceasefire with Iran will be extended until bi-lateral talks to end the Middle East war have progressed.



In a social media post on Tuesday, Trump said the goodwill gesture is made at the request of Pakistan, which has mediated the first round of talks in its capital.



At the same time, Trump said the blockade of Iranian ports will also continue until Tehran presents a 'unified proposal.'



'Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal,' Trump said in a statement on Truth Social.



'I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other,' he added.



The extension of ceasefire appeared not to calm down oil market concerns, as crud oil price is hovering around $100 Wednesday.



Brent crude traded below $99 per barrel on Tuesday, while the US-traded WTI rose above $90.



U.S. media reported that Vice-President JD Vance, who was supposed to lead a US delegation for the second round of negotiations in Pakistan's capital Islamabad Tuesday, and special envoy Steve Witkoff and the president's son-in-law and advisor, Jared Kushner, were seen at the White House.



It is also reported that JD Vance's travel to Islamabad has been cancelled after the Iranian government decided not take part in the meeting.



Meanwhile, Hezbollah said it resumed rocket attacks at northern Israel alleging that the Israeli military violated the ceasefire.



Israel made the same allegation against Hezbollah.



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