

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The pound rose to an 8-day high of 0.8685 against the euro, a 5-day high of 215.66 against the yen and a 2-day high of 1.0558 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 0.8702, 215.09 and 1.0536, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the pound edged up to 1.3535 from an early low of 1.3498.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.85 against the euro, 216.00 against the yen, 1.06 against the franc and 1.39 against the greenback.



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