

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sandvik AB (SAND.ST) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at SEK3.877 billion, or SEK3.09 per share. This compares with SEK3.736 billion, or SEK2.97 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Sandvik AB reported adjusted earnings of SEK4.100 billion or SEK3.27 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to SEK30.685 billion from SEK29.301 billion last year.



Sandvik AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK3.877 Bln. vs. SEK3.736 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK3.09 vs. SEK2.97 last year. -Revenue: SEK30.685 Bln vs. SEK29.301 Bln last year.



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